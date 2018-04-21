Home > Sports > Football >

Former Kotoko & Ghana U20 star passes on


Sad News Ex-Kotoko & Ghana U20 star dies after collapsing in a restaurant

Reports suggest the former Ghana-u20 star was not sick but fell down while he was eating with his wife in his mother’s house.

Former Asante Kotoko player Kweku Duah has died after reportedly collapsing in his mother's hourse.

The Kumasi-based footballer passed on in Ejisu near Kumasi when he had aid his mother a visit on Friday.

Reports suggest the former Ghana-u20 star was not sick but fell down while he was eating with his wife in his mother’s house.

Even though the cause of his death is not known yet, it is believed the former Kotoko player might have died from cardiac arrest or pressure.

He was in his early 40s.

Kweku Duah started his career with Asante Kotoko from 1999 when he was a student of Kumasi High School.

Playing for the Porcupine Warriors, he was super talented and  was a member of that 2001 U-20 side that won silver in Argentina.

