Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Brilliant Belgium rip into Costa Rica


Football Brilliant Belgium rip into Costa Rica

A powerful brace from Romelu Lukaku and a glittering performance from Eden Hazard saw Belgium beat Costa Rica 4-1 in Brussels in their finals World Cup warm up on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A powerful brace from Romelu Lukaku and a glittering performance from Eden Hazard saw Belgium beat Costa Rica 4-1 in Brussels play

A powerful brace from Romelu Lukaku and a glittering performance from Eden Hazard saw Belgium beat Costa Rica 4-1 in Brussels

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A powerful brace from Romelu Lukaku and a glittering performance from Eden Hazard saw Belgium beat Costa Rica 4-1 in Brussels in their finals World Cup warm up on Monday.

But Belgium fans will have watched in horror as Hazard, showing great form lately, limped off in the 70th minute.

Coach Roberto Martinez's multi-talented Red Devils were just too much for Costa Rica, who opened brightly and even took the lead through Brian Ruiz with a slick finish after some early pressure from the visitors.

But the side that beat Egypt 3-0 last week, with a world class Hazard pulling the strings was 2-1 up by half time thanks to finishes from Dries Mertens and Lukaku.

The giant Manchester United target man got his second with a powerful header after running into space with great speed.

He then set up strike partner Michy Batshuayi for the fourth and the pair did a little dance to celebrate.

Belgium's Group G rivals from the World Cup will have been warned, with unpleasant viewing for England, Panama and Tunisia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Three Days to Russia 2018: Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in World Cup records for the wrong reason Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in World Cup records for the wrong reason
No trip to Egypt: Ghana to miss Beach Soccer Afcon as GFA ignores CAF deadline No trip to Egypt Ghana to miss Beach Soccer Afcon as GFA ignores CAF deadline
Ghanaian Players Abroad: I’ll rejoin the Black Stars in September- Kwadwo Asamoah Ghanaian Players Abroad I’ll rejoin the Black Stars in September- Kwadwo Asamoah
Football: FIFA to choose between North America or Morocco for 2026 World Cup Football FIFA to choose between North America or Morocco for 2026 World Cup
#Number12: GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposé #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposé
Football: Deschamps set to stick with Giroud as striker nurses head wound Football Deschamps set to stick with Giroud as striker nurses head wound

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose Aftermath: I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas Expose Aftermath I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA
Anas Expose #12: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation Anas Expose #12 Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC25m for defamation



Top Articles

1 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
3 Anas Expose How Kwesi Nyantakyi contracted Anas Aremeyaw Anas to...bullet
4 Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step...bullet
5 Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as GFA Presidentbullet
6 Breaking News Black Stars midfielder jailed for 32 months for...bullet
7 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting...bullet
8 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
9 Anas exposé Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns from FIFA/CAF top...bullet
10 GFA Exco forms five man committee to restructure...bullet

Top Videos

1 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Betraying the Gamebullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet

Football

The World Cup kicks off on June 14
Football World Cup big guns limber up in Russia as atmosphere builds
Iconic Poland defender Kamil Glik has been cleared by his club Monaco to play at the World Cup
Football Poland's Glik cleared for World Cup
Uruguay's most influential player Luis Suarez trains ahead of their World Cup opener against Egypt
Football Uruguay stars want Salah fit for Egypt World Cup opener
English Premier League The Ayews have a new manager in Potter