Bronze sends Lyon into Champions League final with Wolfsburg


England star Lucy Bronze's magnificent volley sealed Lyon a 1-0 win over her former club Manchester City on Sunday as the holders set up a Champions League final against Wolfsburg, who saw off Chelsea.

  • Published:
Full-back Lucy Bronze fired home a brilliant volley to send Lyon into their third straight Champions League final play

(AFP)
The French side, bidding for a third straight title and outright record fifth overall, had been held to a goalless draw in last week's semi-final first leg in England.

But they took only 17 minutes to move ahead in the tie as full-back Bronze met Amel Majri's left-wing cross at the back post with a fierce first-time strike that flew into the top corner.

The 26-year-old, who only joined Lyon from Man City last year, has now scored two Champions League goals for her new club.

The visitors plugged away but never threatened an away goal as they failed to even manage a shot on target, with their hopes of becoming the first English side to reach the final since Arsenal won the 2007 title coming to an end.

Later on Sunday, German giants Wolfsburg wrapped up a comfortable 5-1 aggregate win over Chelsea with a 2-0 victory in Germany.

Danish striker Pernille Harder and Polish youngster Ewa Pajor scored second-half goals to set up a repeat of the 2016 final, which Lyon won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The third final between the teams -- Wolfsburg beat Lyon 1-0 in 2013 -- will take place on May 24 in Kiev, two days before the men's final in the same city.

