Buffon press conference Thursday as retirement looms


Football Buffon press conference Thursday as retirement looms

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will hold a press conference on Thursday morning, during which he is expected to announce his retirement, the Serie A champions announced.

Gianluigi Buffon is set to bow out at the end of the season after over 20 years at the top level

Gianluigi Buffon is set to bow out at the end of the season after over 20 years at the top level

(AFP/File)
The 40-year-old Italian international has said he intends to hang up his gloves at the end of the season, but as yet has not made an official announcement.

Juventus sealed a seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday, to complete a league and cup double for the fourth year in a row.

The club said in a statement without giving further details that the press conference would take place at the Allianz Stadium at 11.30 local time (0930 GMT).

Buffon, who has won nine Serie A titles with the club since joining in 2001 from Parma, is expected to play his final game on Saturday against Verona in Turin.

