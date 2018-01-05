CAF Confederation Cup :  Aduana Stars submit squad for Africa to CAF

The Ghana League champions will be representing the nation in the CAF Champions League scheduled for next month.
The Dormaa based side have three goalkeepers on the list, namely Joseph Addo and two other young goalkeepers, after the exit of Joseph Addo.
Aduana Stars who mean business were busy in the transfer market to augment the team with the signing of Caleb Amankwah, Justice Annan, Gockel Ahortor, Samuel Bio and Ulba Lamar and returnee Yahaya Mohammed, who terminated his contract with Azam FC and they made the list.
READ MORE: Awardees These are all the award winners at the 2017 Aiteo CAF Awards Gala
Aduana Stars will face Moroccan outfit Al Tahadi in an away fixture during the weekend of February 9-11 before the return leg at Dormaa Ahenkro a week later.
Full Squad:
Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo, Tijani Ahmed, Godwin Yeboah
Defenders : Caleb Amankwah, Hafiz Adams, Justice Anane, Abdul Rashid, Paul Aidoo, Steven Anokye Badu, Emmanuel Akuoko, Farouk Adams
Midfielders: Noah Martey, Gockel Ahortor, Elvis Opoku, Emmanuel Boateng, Fatau Abdul Rahman, Zachriah Mumuni, Ulba Lamar, Samuel Bioh, Sam Adams
Strikers: Nathaniel Asamoah, Yahaya Mohammed, Derrick Sasraku, Bright Adjei