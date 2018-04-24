Home > Sports > Football >

CAF President arrives in Ghana for doctorate degree


Ahmad Ahmad CAF President arrives in Ghana for doctorate degree

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has arrived to be bestowed and honorary doctorate degree by the University of Professional Studies

The President of the Confederation of African Football Mr Ahmad Ahmad arrived in Accra on Monday ahead of the event to see him awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

He was honorably welcomed by the President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi at the Kotoko International Airport.

Ahmad on his arrival thanked the African football fraternity for supporting his vision to transform the game.

"If I am here it is because of the support I have had from my colleagues across Africa who have supported my vision for transforming the game," the Malagasy said.

"The work I have done together with my colleagues is what has resulted in this award by the university and I want to them for recognizing the work we have done so far."

Mr Ahmad will receive an honorary Doctorate degree from the University for Professional Studies (UPSA) at a ceremony which will held award at a ceremony on April 25.

Mr Ahmad has been widely praised for the major reforms he has undertaken in football in Africa since becoming the president of CAF about one year ago.

The honorary doctorate award is in recognition of Ahmad’s commitment to the promotion of the football in Africa.

The University of Professional Studies said in its letter to Ahmad:

"The UPSA Management has nominated you for the award of an honorary Doctorate Degree.”

During his tenure, CAF has been able to switch Africa’s flagship football competition – Cup of Nations - to June, ending the club-versus-country rows that African players have faced when the competition is played in January in the middle of the European season.

He had also been praised for expanding the tournament to accommodate more countries while providing direct $2.5m financial support for Africa’s five representatives at the World Cup.

CAF’s support for all the federations across Africa has also improved with financial and material support in the form of FieldWiz, an electronic performance and tracking systems for team-sports.

