CAF Vice President arrested over alleged $1m corruption claims


Constant Omari CAF Vice President arrested over alleged $1m corruption claims

Constant Omari is in police custody over an alleged corruption charges

CAF Vice President arrested over alleged $1m corruption claims
2nd Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Constant Omari has been put behind the bars in DR Congo over $1m corruption claims.

The third most powerful man in African football’s arrest came on Tuesday, alongside two others over money meant for friendly games.

Constant Omari, Roger Bondembe Bokanianga, Theobald Binamungu Rubambura, respectively President and Vice-Presidents of FECOFA, and Barthélemy Okito Oleka, General Secretary for Sports and Leisure, were arrested and placed in custody at the Kinshasa-Matete Public Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday night.

The arrest of Omari and his colleagues was led by judicial inspectors from the office of Luzolo Bambi, the Special Adviser to the Head of State in the fight against corruption, money laundering and terrorism.

