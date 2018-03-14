CAF Women’s Cup of Nations to be launched on March 23

news

2018 CAF African Women’s Cup of Nations Chairperson Freda Prempeh has announced the competition is set to be launched on 23 March,2018.

The continental women’s football competition which is set to take place in Ghana will have inspectors from CAF flying down to inspect the facilities earmarked for the tournament in June.

READ ALSO:The media will need to exercise patience with us - LOC member

Freda Prempeh was speaking to TV3 on the grounds her outfit have covered with regards to preparation for the tournament which is set to take place this year.

“Everything is going on smoothly, we have prepared very well for the competition, there have been an inspection from CAF and they are expected to come for the second inspection, we will officially launch the competition on March 23 2018,"

Freda Prempeh also did go on to mention the various facilities which will be used for the tournament in the two cities of Cape Coast and Accra where the continental showpiece will ensue.

“The Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium will host the matches; we are also working on the Legon Sports Stadium, and the Achimota Park which will be the training pitches for the teams that will be based in Accra.

“The Ndoum Sports Stadium and the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium will also serve as training grounds for the teams in Cape Coast.

READ ALSO: Sports Minister unveils LOC for 2018 African Women Cup of Nations

The Accra Sports Stadium has currently been closed down with renovation works underway.