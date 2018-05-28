Home > Sports > Football >

Cahill relieved to be back in favour


Football Cahill relieved to be back in favour

Gary Cahill admits he is relieved to be back in favour with England and Chelsea after a "frustrating" campaign.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gary Cahill is back in favour with England and Chelsea play

Gary Cahill is back in favour with England and Chelsea

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gary Cahill admits he is relieved to be back in favour with England and Chelsea after a "frustrating" campaign.

Cahill found himself dropped by both England manager Gareth Southgate and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte at various times this term.

But the former Bolton defender worked his way back into Conte's plans in time to captain Chelsea to their FA Cup final victory over Manchester United earlier this month.

That success came just days after Southgate, impressed by Cahill's resurgence, had named the centre-back in England's 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia.

That was a big turnaround for Cahill after he was left out for England's friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.

"I felt like my World Cup chances had taken a knock, missing out on that squad, especially that last squad just before you meet up was kind of a big squad to miss out on," Southgate said on Monday.

"I realised I really had to dig deep to try to perform from there until the end of the season to get myself back in the frame.

"Of course, last time I was disappointed, there was a lot going on in that time and I missed the squad. But I always had the belief that I could make the squad."

Cahill's focus in recent weeks had been on helping Chelsea to a strong end to the season, confident that it would improve his England prospects.

"First and foremost, I needed to get my place at Chelsea. We had a huge end to the season with the cup final," he said.

"If I'm totally honest that was all that was in my head, and I knew that if I performed well I'd be in with a shout, just like the rest of the boys who were competing for 23 places."

Difficult season

Cahill, the most experienced member of England's squad with 58 caps, added: "It's very difficult and frustrating when you don't play regularly. I've been lucky to do that for the majority of my career.

"If you're not out there on the pitch, you can't influence anything, and I know I'm capable of influencing it when I'm playing."

Once the World Cup is over, Cahill will return to Stamford Bridge hoping to make amends for a dismal Premier League season that saw the Blues finish fifth and miss out on a place in the Champions League.

There is constant speculation that Conte will be replaced before next term amid talk that he has fallen out with Chelsea stars due to his intense personality.

Cahill didn't express his desire for Conte to remain, but he insisted he had enjoyed working with the Italian.

"It's been a strange season, obviously there's been a lot of speculation for however many months now," he said.

"The season has finished on a high for us, we won a major trophy so that was a great end for everybody: for the fans, for the players and for the staff. What will be this summer, will be.

"He's been good for me, I've taken things from him, like I have the rest of the managers. I've enjoyed the success we've had together. He's been great."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Champions League: Egyptian lawyer files €1 billion lawsuit against Ramos over Salah’s injury UEFA Champions League Egyptian lawyer files €1 billion lawsuit against Ramos over Salah’s injury
Real Madrid vs Liverpool: 138.com's Champions League screening lights up Accra Real Madrid vs Liverpool 138.com's Champions League screening lights up Accra
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail term Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail term
Football: Egypt star Salah to travel to Spain for treatment: federation Football Egypt star Salah to travel to Spain for treatment: federation
Football: Sevilla appoint Machin as coach as Girona linked with Arteta Football Sevilla appoint Machin as coach as Girona linked with Arteta
Football: Sellout for Messi appearance in Jerusalem Football Sellout for Messi appearance in Jerusalem

Recommended Videos

Champions League Finals: Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool Champions League Finals Real Madrid win League title as brilliant Bale sinks Liverpool
Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Sergio Ramos reactions as Mohamed Salah left pitch with injurybullet
2 Russia 2018 Will Mo Salah be fit to play in the 2018 World Cup?bullet
3 Arturo Vidal Bayern Munich star could face up to ten years in jailbullet
4 Jordan Ayew Ghanaian striker is 'seriously interesting' Scottish...bullet
5 UEFA Champiions League Loris Karius gets message of support from...bullet
6 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Over 200,000 people sign petition...bullet
8 MTN FA Cup FA Cup round of 64 resultsbullet
9 Ogya! Countryman Songo speaks for the first time since...bullet
10 Real Madrid Dominate UEFA announces Champions League...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
6 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
9 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed...bullet
10 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet

Football

Iran's Sardar Azmoun tunes up for the World Cup in a friendly against Algeria
Football Sardar Azmoun: Iran's new goalscoring hope
Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has a World Cup team packed full of Champions League winners
Football Spain coach Lopetegui strives to match domestic dominance
Liverpool may covet Nabil Fekir but he is popular with Lyon fans and the club president says he would like the player to stay.
Football Lyon in no hurry to sell possible Liverpool target Fekir
Boxing Referee of Bukom Banku- Bastie Samir bout dies