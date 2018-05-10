Home > Sports > Football >

Cantona World Cup 'spy' say Peru press


Former France captain Eric Cantona raised eyebrows midweek when his presence at a Peru training session sparked a series of World Cup conspiracy theories through the national press.

France play Peru at the World Cup this summer in a group that also features Australia and Denmark.

"A spy observing the Peru team," was one headline in the daily Trome, showing a photo of Cantona next to the Peru coach Ricardo Gareca.

"How could the authorities authorise the presence of a Frenchman," the daily asked.

Observers in France will be aware that there is no love lost between Cantona and France coach Didier Deschamps, who Cantona one called 'That water carrier'.

"Enemy in the house," headlined the sports daily Libero, who said they hoped Cantona, who was making a documentary, would not pass on information to Deschamps.

The feisty former striker Cantona best remembered for kung fu kicking a football fan has been involved lately in making a series of football documentaries.

France and Peru play on June 21 in Yekaterinburg, in central Russia.

