Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Captain fantastic Kane to the rescue as England beat Tunisia at the last


Football Captain fantastic Kane to the rescue as England beat Tunisia at the last

Captain Harry Kane came to the rescue with two goals, the second a dramatic injury-time winner, as England began their World Cup Group G campaign with a stuttering 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England players celebrate their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Tunisia and England at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 18, 2018 play

England players celebrate their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between Tunisia and England at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 18, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Captain Harry Kane came to the rescue with two goals, the second a dramatic injury-time winner, as England began their World Cup Group G campaign with a stuttering 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday.

Gareth Southgate's men almost paid a heavy price for missing a slew of first-half chances when Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi slotted home a softly-awarded penalty 20 minutes before half-time.

And the north Africans were still level as the game went past the 90-minute mark.

But Harry Maguire won a header from a corner and Kane was on hand at the far post to nod in the winner before being mobbed by his ecstatic teammates.

"I'm so proud of the lads," Kane said. "They kept going, kept going to the last second.

"I am absolutely buzzing, everyone on the staff is. It shows good character to get the job done."

England had started brightly in a blur of passing and movement and could have been two goals up inside the first four minutes.

First Jordan Henderson's lofted first-time pass released Dele Alli and when the ball eventually broke to Jesse Lingard he saw his shot from six yards saved by the outstretched left boot of Mouez Hassen in the Tunisia goal.

Kane had been kept quiet in the opening salvos but he exploded into action in the 11th minute when he cut inside from the left and saw his shot from the edge of the box deflected wide for a corner.

Ashley Young delivered the set piece for John Stones to rise highest and meet with a powerful header. Hassen saved acrobatically but Kane was on hand to tap home the rebound with his right foot and open his World Cup account.

Hassen, who had injured his left shoulder making an earlier save, could not continue and left the field in tears as he was replaced in goal by Farouk Ben Mustapha.

England continued to press and were made to pay for not converting a succession of chances when they conceded a soft penalty.

Kyle Walker swung a lazy arm across Fakhreddine Ben Youssef who fell as if poleaxed and Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan pointed to the spot, with his decision being upheld by the VAR.

Ferjani Sassi took one step and fired home confidently past the hitherto unemployed Jordan Pickford and Tunisia who had been outplayed for the first half-hour were somehow level 10 minutes before half-time.

Still there was time for Lingard to come close again twice, first from a goalbound shot and then a dink over the keeper which agonisingly struck the post.

Alli too hit the woodwork with a header and England went into half-time wondering how they had not sealed victory already.

England still enjoyed the lion's share of possession but could not find the same zip and penetration they had enjoyed at the start of the first half.

The ineffective Sterling gave way to Marcus Rashford with just over 20 minutes to go and the Manchester United man almost fashioned a chance straight away with a jinking run into the box.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps to reform Ghana football Number 12 FIFA orders government to include GFA in steps to reform Ghana football
World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama game World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Belgium vrs Panama game
Football: Mexico face FIFA action over 'homophobic' chants Football Mexico face FIFA action over 'homophobic' chants
Football: Kane grabs late winner for England, Belgium beat Panama Football Kane grabs late winner for England, Belgium beat Panama
Football: Martinez worried over opposition targeting of Belgian skipper Hazard Football Martinez worried over opposition targeting of Belgian skipper Hazard
Football: Captain fantastic Kane to the rescue as England beat Tunisia at the last Football Captain fantastic Kane to the rescue as England beat Tunisia at the last

Recommended Videos

Mischievous: Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi Mischievous Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
4 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screensbullet
5 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
7 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
8 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet
9 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves...bullet
10 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Betraying the Gamebullet
10 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet

Football

Captain Kane to the rescue: Harry Kane scored twice in England's 2-1 win over Tunisia
Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup
Gabriel Mercado
Football Croatia game 'crucial' for Argentina - Mercado
Anas expose Kudjoe fianoo resigns from five man interim committee
Daniel Arzani played street football in Iran before moving to Australia as a boy
Football From Khorramabad to Kazan, Australia's Arzani on World Cup mission