Carrasco negotiating move to China, says Atletico president


Yannick Carrasco Winger negotiating move to China, says Atletico president

Spanish media reported that the 24-year old Belgian, who has appeared in 17 league games this season but only started eight, was aiming to move to Dalian Yifang for 30 million euros ($37 million).

Yannick Carrasco has become a fringe player at Atletico Madrid and is reportedly negotiating a move to China play

Yannick Carrasco has become a fringe player at Atletico Madrid and is reportedly negotiating a move to China

(AFP/File)
Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco is negotiating an exit to China, the president of the Spanish club, Enrique Cerezo, said on Thursday morning.

Spanish media reported that the 24-year old Belgian, who has appeared in 17 league games this season but only started eight, was aiming to move to Dalian Yifang for 30 million euros ($37 million).

Cerezo responded to the story when he met reporters over breakfast.

"It seems he is negotiating," the club president said. "But I've only just got back from Mexico and it is impossible for me to say anything for sure because I don't know anything."

Atletico bought Carrasco from Monaco in the summer of 2015 for an estimated 15 million euros and the French club is reportedly entitled to 25 per cent of any fee if the player is sold on.

Spanish sports daily Marca said the player's agent was negotiating with Atletico's consent and "the idea is that the deal will be closed this week".

Carrasco has played 124 times for Atletico scoring 23 goals and been credited with 17 assists.

