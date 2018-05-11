Home > Sports > Football >

Carvalhal set for final match in charge of Swansea


Carlos Carvalhal admitted he was not in a "nice situation" as he prepared Friday for what is set to be his final game as Swansea manager, with the club facing almost certain relegation from the Premier League.

The Welsh club are not expected to take up the option of extending Carvalhal's contract, with his initial deal set to run out at the end of the campaign.

The Swans are almost certain to be relegated on Sunday. Only victory against Stoke, coupled with Southampton losing to Manchester City and a 10-goal turnaround would save them.

"I have agreed with the chairman (Huw Jenkins) to talk after the end of the season," said Carvalhal.

"The situation is exactly the same. There has been speculation about me, but we will decide after the end of the season."

"If the club do a statement or the chairman talks to me and there is a decision, it will be a reality. It is not a reality. But it is not a nice situation and not good for me."

Carvalhal, the former Sheffield Wednesday manager, was appointed at the end of December with Swansea bottom of the table and five points from safety.

The Portuguese masterminded five wins from his first nine league games as the club climbed to the heady heights of 13th place.

But no wins in eight Premier League games -- in which Swansea have scored only twice -- means they need a football miracle to survive on the final day.

