Casillas to stay with Porto for next season


Casillas to stay with Porto for next season

Spanish goalkeeping great Iker Casillas has extended his stay at Porto for another season after winning the Portuguese league title, he announced on Thursday.

Iker Casillas won this season's Portuguese title with Porto play

Iker Casillas won this season's Portuguese title with Porto

(AFP/File)
Casillas, who captained Spain to World Cup glory in 2010, joined Porto from Real Madrid in 2015 and regained his place in the team in the second half of this season after being dropped in favour of Jose Sa.

"I'm going to go one more year with Porto. No doubt this is a flourish with which to end a great season," he wrote on Twitter.

Casillas, who will turn 37 on Sunday, agreed to lower his salary in order to stay at the Estadio do Dragao, according to Portuguese daily Jornal de Noticias.

He last played for Spain in 2016, having also won the 2008 and 2012 European championships in a glittering international career which saw him capped a national-record 167 times.

Casillas, who claimed three Champions League titles with Real Madrid, won his first trophy with Porto this term as Sergio Conceicao's side finished seven points clear of Benfica.

