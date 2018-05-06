Home > Sports > Football >

Celtic boss Rodgers rails against Tynecastle turf


Football Celtic boss Rodgers rails against Tynecastle turf

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was frustrated by the pitch battle his side had to endure after coming from behind to beat Hearts 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership at Tynecastle on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Celtic's manager Brendan Rodgers, pictured in 2017, said the length of the grass conspired to prevent both sides from playing a passing game play

Celtic's manager Brendan Rodgers, pictured in 2017, said the length of the grass conspired to prevent both sides from playing a passing game

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was frustrated by the pitch battle his side had to endure after coming from behind to beat Hearts 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership at Tynecastle on Sunday.

The champions found life tough on their trip to Edinburgh before finally gaining a measure of revenge for their previous 4-0 defeat at Tyne castle that ended their lengthy unbeaten run.

Rodgers, however, was far from happy saying the length of the grass conspired to prevent both sides from playing a passing game.

"I thought the win was outstanding," he said. "But I sit a little bit embarrassed because of the pitch.

"You talk about standards, and this is a great club, Hearts, really passionate, (but) I felt really sorry for both sets of players."

The Northern Irishman added: "You saw it early on, the ball got thrown out and it stuck in the grass it was that long.

"It's not just to suit us, I'm talking about football in general. I was disappointed from a footballing perspective.

"It was the first time I said to a team of mine 'building the game from behind is a huge risk because the ball is getting stuck', so at half-time I said we had to play a more direct game, and from there we dominated the game.

"From a football perspective and for the spectators, that wasn't football."

He added: "This is about standards and the product of Scottish football. I'm talking about for the spectators and the young, gifted players in their team who can't dribble or pass the ball properly because of the grass.

"If that's what you want to do, then fine, but it's not football," who saw his side after goal from Dedryck Boyata, Moussa Dembele and Scott Sinclair saw the Hoops bounce back after Hearts had gone ahead through Kyle Lafferty's 18th-minute volley.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Atletico beaten at home by Espanyol Football Atletico beaten at home by Espanyol
Football: Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus Football Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus
Football: 'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal bid farewell to Wenger Football 'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal bid farewell to Wenger
Football: Cardiff back in the Premier League as Warnock promoted again Football Cardiff back in the Premier League as Warnock promoted again
Football: City lift Premier League trophy as Huddersfield gain precious point Football City lift Premier League trophy as Huddersfield gain precious point
Football: Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus Football Napoli draw all but hands title to Juventus

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
2 U-16 Team Ex-Ghana defender appointed coach of Bayern Munichbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari shows off dancing skills in videobullet
4 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
5 Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match daybullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ex-West Ham chief charged over...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack four playersbullet
8 GFA Presidential Election I haven’t promised not to seek...bullet
9 Egyptian Ace Mohammd Salah meets his lookalikebullet
10 Bebe! Andre Ayew's daughter is the cutest in this...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese...bullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
9 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
10 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet

Football

A global impact: messages have poured in from around the world wishing former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following emergency for a brain haemorrhage
Football United fans and rivals rally round stricken Ferguson
Alex Ferguson took Manchester United from a moribund club into a global sporting giant
Football United we stand: Alex Ferguson transformed Manchester's Red Devils
Al-Sadd captain and midfielder Xavi has decided to extend his playing career at the Qatari side before going on to earn coaching qualifications
Football Spanish great Xavi to play on until at least end of year
Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris wins Portuguese league title with FC Porto