Celtic sign French striker Edouard in four-year deal


Celtic have signed French striker Odsonne Edouard on a four-year permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain, the Scottish champions announced Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Celtic's French striker Odsonne Edouard has signed a four-year deal after a successful period on loan last season from PSG

Celtic's French striker Odsonne Edouard has signed a four-year deal after a successful period on loan last season from PSG

(AFP/File)
The Hoops are reported to have broken their transfer record, spending £9 million, ($12 million, 10.3 million euros) to secure the services of the 20-year-old Edouard on a full-time basis.

Eduoard spent last season on loan with the Glasgow giants, scoring 11 goals in 29 appearances as Celtic secured a second successive domestic treble.

