Charity :  Jonathan Mensah donates to orphans at Royal Seed Home


Charity :  Jonathan Mensah donates to orphans at Royal Seed Home

The Black Stars defender donated bags of rice, drinks and other assorted products to the Royal Seed Home in Accra.

  • Published:
LKKK.jpg play
Ghana international Jonathan Mensah has extended his kind gesture to orphans at the Royal Seed Home by donating to them food stuffs and other assorted products.

LK.jpg play

 

The Black Stars defender owns a foundation known as the Jonathan Mensah Foundation (JMF), which he uses to help underprivileged persons in the country.

The 27-year-old – together international team-mate David Accam, ace sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei and some members of his foundation – visited the Royal Seed Home on Wednesday to show love to orphans and deserted children.

LKK.jpg play

Mensah donated bags of rice, drinks, toiletries and other assorted products as part of his organisation’s social responsibility.

Following the donations, the Columbus Crew centre-back took to Twitter to thank everyone that supported him in making this kind gesture.

He wrote: Great time with these amazing kids at the Royal Seed Home and School. And a big thanks to Columbus Crew, David Accam, Michael Oti Adjei and everyone that came to bless this occasion. #JMF #GodIsTheReason #2Corinthians9:7.

Mensah has enjoyed a fruitful campaign so far with Columbus Crew in the Major League Soccer (MLS), helping the club to fifth on the Eastern Conference table.

