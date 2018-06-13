Check how the African teams have arrived in Russia

Check out how the African teams arrived for the 2018 World Cup
The 2018 World Cup is upon us and we have has a number of countries flying in Russia ahead of yet another Mundial.
Africa has presented a 5 team contingent to the 2018 World Cup
We have indeed seen a number of them arrive in grand style in Russia
Have a look as to how these teams made dressed and with Nigeria being the winner of the costumes with their remarkable outfit.
Egypt
Egypt are in Group A with host Russia, Urguay and Saudi Arabia
Egypt play their first game against Uruguay on Friday, 15th June,2018
Morroco
Morroco are paired with Portugal Spain and Iran in Group B
Morroco play first game against Iran on 15th June,2018
Tunisia
Tunisia will play with England Belgium and Panama in Group G
Tunisia begin with England on Monday 18th June,2018
Nigeria
Nigeria face Argentina Croatia and Iceland in Group D
Nigeria start of with Croatia on Saturday 16th June,2018