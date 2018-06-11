Pulse.com.gh logo
Check out Christian Atsu’s family hanging out with Shatta Wale


Newcastle winger Christian Atsu is hometown Ghana having the time of his life. The Newcastle star has been out of the fold with regards to international and club football has been using that time allow his family enjoy Ghana.

Atsu who paid visits to Ada, his mum and the British High Commissioner also since his return to Ghana also had award winning dancehall artiste pay him a lovely visit.

@shattawalenima visiting home what a man he is

A post shared by Christian Atsu (@chris_atsu) on

 

Shatta Wale who recently wowed everybody at the Empire Entertainment flagship event “Ghana meets Naija” after performing alongside Wizkid spent some time with Christian Atsu and his children.

Atsu played 29 games with 2 goals and 2 assist in all competitions for Newcastle United.

