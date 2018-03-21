Check out photos of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £16m mansion

news

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently made the news for importing his luxurious cars from Germany to park at his hotel in England.

Now, the Arsenal star has a mansion where he can park them.

The former Borussia Dortmund player has spent a whopping £16 million equivalent to over GHc 99 million on a luxurious home in an exclusive area of North London.

Aubameyang’s six-bedroom house will be for himself, Alysha Behague his girlfriend and their two kids.

The mansion has all the luxurious feel with an indoor pool, a cinema room with elegant marble themes designs.

Check out photos of the beautiful apartment.