Check out the New logo of the National Women's League


The new logo of the National Women's League was unveiled at the launch which transpired at the Coconut Grove Hotel

  • Published:
A brand new logo for the National Women’s League has been launched. The new design was unveiled at Coconout Grove Hotel for the 2018 season of the FreshPak National Women’s League.

The National Women’s League landed a title sponsor in FreshPak( a subsidiary of Groupe Ndoum) and this was where  new logo was launched for the league which starts this coming weekend.

The event was attended by the President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi, the managing director of title sponsors Fresh Pak Nana Ofori Owusu and the Vice Chairperson Rosalind Amoh.

The league kicks off on 7 April with 16 teams divided into the Northern and Southern Sector.

Fresh Pak will be injecting GH₵500,000 for the new season.

 The managing director expressed delight he had with his outfit sponsoring the National Women’s League.

“When Mr. Ndoum told me of his intentions to sponsor the league, I readily accepted because women’s football is growing in Ghana. The great work done by the Black Princesses and the Black Maidens has put Ghana Women’s football on the map and this is the reason we agreed to sponsor the league,”

