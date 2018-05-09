Home > Sports > Football >

Cheers! Wagner lets Huddersfield stars toast survival


Football Cheers! Wagner lets Huddersfield stars toast survival

Huddersfield manager David Wagner revealed his players have demanded a boozy bus ride home after sealing their Premier League survival.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Huddersfield Town coach David Wagner (CL) celebrates with his players after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea secured top flight football next season play

Huddersfield Town coach David Wagner (CL) celebrates with his players after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea secured top flight football next season

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Huddersfield manager David Wagner revealed his players have demanded a boozy bus ride home after sealing their Premier League survival.

Wagner's side can look forward to an unexpected second season among the English elite after battling for a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Laurent Depoitre's opener for Huddersfield was cancelled out by Marcos Alonso's equaliser, but the visitors fought tooth and nail to hold onto their precious point.

Huddersfield, promoted from the Championship last term, are guaranteed to avoid relegation with one game to spare.

Wagner was thrown into the air by his jubilant players during a wild celebration after the final whistle and the party mood was set to continue all night.

Rather than fly back to Yorkshire as planned, Wagner told reporters that his team told him they wanted to drive home to allow them time for a celebratory beer or two.

"More than one!" he said when asked how many drinks they would be allowed.

"I never doubted their mental strength. We were everything but a Premier League club last summer but we have given it a go.

"We have showed everybody that we are humble but we are ambitious. That is the town, and the club."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Juventus crush AC Milan 4-0 to win fourth consecutive Italian Cup Football Juventus crush AC Milan 4-0 to win fourth consecutive Italian Cup
Football: Manchester City smash Premier League points record Football Manchester City smash Premier League points record
Football: Chelsea's top four bid suffers blow as Huddersfield survive Football Chelsea's top four bid suffers blow as Huddersfield survive
Football: Mourinho wants Pogba to stay at Man Utd Football Mourinho wants Pogba to stay at Man Utd
Football: Dembele edges Barca closer to unbeaten season as Real lose at Sevilla Football Dembele edges Barca closer to unbeaten season as Real lose at Sevilla
Football: Kane fires Spurs into Champions League as Chelsea's charge falters Football Kane fires Spurs into Champions League as Chelsea's charge falters

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
2 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signingbullet
4 Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
7 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
8 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers Swansea on the...bullet
10 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
9 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Kane on target: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane vies with Newcastle United midfielder Mohamed Diame
Football Kane seals Spurs' place back in Champions League
Barcelona's midfielder Sergi Roberto (L) is shown a red card at the Camp Nou stadium on May 6, 2018
Football Barcelona's Sergi Roberto banned for four matches
Recovery: Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care
Football Man Utd confirm Alex Ferguson out of intensive care
Ghana Premier League The NDC government took our £23000 3 to 4 years ago-May 9 Board