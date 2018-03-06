Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea football club paid a tribute to Ghana’s Michael Essien to mark the 61 anniversary of his the midfield maestro’s homeland.          

Ghana established on 6 March 1957 was indeed built on a number which include football. Over the years, the nation has produced a wealth of talent in the sport and Michael Essien happens to be one of them.

The official Chelsea Facebook page used the blessed day to send their well wishes to Chelsea fans in Ghana as they posted a compilation of great Michael Essien moments in motion pictures at the club with the caption

“Wishing all our fans in Ghana, a very happy Independence Day!

Enjoy some highlights from our Ghanaian Chelsea legend, Michael Essien!”

Michael Essien was a Chelsea player from 2005 to 2014.

He won accolades like Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League during his stint with the london Club.

Essien played 25 goals in 256 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions.

Essien currently plays for Indonesian side Persib Bandung.

