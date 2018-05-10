Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea charged over ref rage


Football Chelsea charged over ref rage

Chelsea have been charged by the Football Association after their furious protests at referee Lee Mason during their damaging 1-1 draw against Huddersfield.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Referee Lee Mason (L) waves away the protests of Chelsea players in a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield that has dented the London club's Champions League hopes play

Referee Lee Mason (L) waves away the protests of Chelsea players in a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield that has dented the London club's Champions League hopes

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chelsea have been charged by the Football Association after their furious protests at referee Lee Mason during their damaging 1-1 draw against Huddersfield.

Mason infuriated Chelsea's players when, with the score 0-0, he awarded them a corner but then blew for half-time before it was taken.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Cesc Fabregas and Antonio Rudiger led the protests, with Rudiger dragged away by assistant coach Carlo Cudicini, who also kept Blues boss Antonio Conte from walking towards Mason to confront him.

"Chelsea have been charged with failing to ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion," an FA statement announced on Thursday.

"The incident occurred at half-time of yesterday's game against Huddersfield Town. Chelsea have until 6pm on Tuesday (15 May 2018) to respond to the charge."

Conte's side were frustrated by Huddersfield's time-wasting tactics throughout a match that left their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League hanging by a thread.

Fifth-placed Chelsea, who travel to Newcastle for their last game of the Premier League season on Sunday, are two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and will be condemned to the Europa League if the Reds avoid defeat against Brighton this weekend.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: Unused sub Collin Quaner hails Huddersfield display after the Chelsea draw English Premier League Unused sub Collin Quaner hails Huddersfield display after the Chelsea draw
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Panathinaikos suffer three points deduction over unpaid Essien’s salary arrears Ghanaian Players Abroad Panathinaikos suffer three points deduction over unpaid Essien’s salary arrears
Football: Cantona World Cup 'spy' say Peru press Football Cantona World Cup 'spy' say Peru press
Football: Brazilian banks authorized to close for World Cup games Football Brazilian banks authorized to close for World Cup games
English Premier League: Wenger predicts Arsenal will challenge for the title next season English Premier League Wenger predicts Arsenal will challenge for the title next season
Football: Champions League future trumps Europa frenzy for Marseille at Guingamp Football Champions League future trumps Europa frenzy for Marseille at Guingamp

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
2 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and Kotoko...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signingbullet
4 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of Anasbullet
5 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in Accrabullet
6 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
7 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers Swansea on the...bullet
10 Video Mubarak Wakaso jams to Shattta Wale’s ‘Gringo’...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
6 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
7 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew to equal Premier League infamous record
Basaksehir's Arda Turan (L), pictured in April 2018, was banned for 10 matches for attacking the assistant referee
Football Turkey bans Turan for record 16 games over referee attack
"After seven seasons at La Rochelle, and under contract until June 30, 2022, Patrice Collazo today reached an agreement with the president Vincent Merling to leave," according to a statement released by La Rochelle
Football La Rochelle coach Collazo quits after seven years
Crystal Palace's manager Ian Holloway waits for kick off before the English Premier League football matchagainst Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on August 31, 2013
Football Holloway leaves QPR amid reports of McClaren move