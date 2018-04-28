Chelsea enter race to sign Kwadwo Asamoah

news

Chelsea have joined Inter Milan in the race for Juventus wing-back Kwadwo Asamoah, according to reports.

The versatile 29-year-old will be available on a free transfer this summer after he snubbed a new contract to stay at Juve.

Inter are reportedly leading to race to land him, with the Serie A side also linked with a move for Dutch centre-back Stefan De Vrij who will also become a free agent in the summer when his contract at Lazio ends.

But Inter’s interest has not put Chelsea off Asamoah’s scent.

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the Blues has emerged as serious contenders for the Ghana international.

Asamoah’s versatility is said to be attractive to Chelsea, having played at left wing-back, left midfield and as a central attacking midfielder.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a number of left-backs in recent windows, having failing with several bids for Juventus ace Alex Sandro.

But now it appears they have diverted their attention to team-mate Asamoah and could snap him up on a free when the transfer window opens.

credit: talksports