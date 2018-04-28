Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea enter race to sign Kwadwo Asamoah


Ghanaian Players Abroad Chelsea enter race to sign Kwadwo Asamoah

Chelsea have joined Inter Milan in the race for Juventus wing-back Kwadwo Asamoah, according to reports.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chelsea have joined Inter Milan in the race for Juventus wing-back Kwadwo Asamoah, according to reports.

The versatile 29-year-old will be available on a free transfer this summer after he snubbed a new contract to stay at Juve.

Inter are reportedly leading to race to land him, with the Serie A side also linked with a move for Dutch centre-back Stefan De Vrij who will also become a free agent in the summer when his contract at Lazio ends.

But Inter’s interest has not put Chelsea off Asamoah’s scent.

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the Blues has emerged as serious contenders for the Ghana international.

Asamoah’s versatility is said to be attractive to Chelsea, having played at left wing-back, left midfield and as a central attacking midfielder.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a number of left-backs in recent windows, having failing with several bids for Juventus ace Alex Sandro.

But now it appears they have diverted their attention to team-mate Asamoah and could snap him up on a free when the transfer window opens.

 

credit: talksports

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Second-string Bayern see off Kovac's Eintracht, Cologne relegated Football Second-string Bayern see off Kovac's Eintracht, Cologne relegated
Football: Klopp unhappy with Stoke stalemate as Reds look to Roma Football Klopp unhappy with Stoke stalemate as Reds look to Roma
Football: Liverpool held in Stoke stalemate Football Liverpool held in Stoke stalemate
Football: Departing Wenger wants peaceful end to Mourinho rivalry Football Departing Wenger wants peaceful end to Mourinho rivalry
#GFAwards: Ghana Football Awards successfully launched in Accra #GFAwards Ghana Football Awards successfully launched in Accra
Football: Neymar recovery on track, will be back for World Cup: doctor Football Neymar recovery on track, will be back for World Cup: doctor

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed Sports News Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal revealed
Sports: Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final Sports Salah destroys Roma as Liverpool moves to champions league final
Ghana Football: George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president Ghana Football George Afriyie sacked as GFA vice president



Top Articles

1 Adorable Here's a first photo you'll see of Gyan and wifebullet
2 Premier League I didn't sell Mohammed Salah at Chelsea- Jose Mourinhobullet
3 Ghana Premier League Amount involved in Zylofon sponsorship deal...bullet
4 Bayern Munich Defender We will beat Real Madrid for our Ghanaian...bullet
5 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
6 Breaking News George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice Presidentbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad Essien plays alongside Ronaldinho...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien to announce his...bullet
9 Good Work Thomas Partey impressed with Atletico’s fight...bullet
10 Black Stars Huddersfied striker Collin Quaner chooses...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
2 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
9 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
10 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet

Football

Aresene Wenger's clashes with former United boss Alex Ferguson are the stuff of legend and his relationship with current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been laced with bitterness
Football Wenger set for for Old Trafford farewell
All over: Diego Maradona quit as coach of Fujairah in the UAE on Friday
Football Maradona quits as coach of second division UAE team - lawyer
Saint-Etienne player celebrate after Romain Hamouma's winning goal at Montpellier
Football Lucky 13 as Saint-Etienne close in on Europe
American businessman Shahid Khan could be about to buy Wembley from the English Football Association
Football Khan ready to let Chelsea play at Wembley if £500m stadium bid accepted