Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea-Man Utd battle to be Cup kings in England's other showpiece


Football Chelsea-Man Utd battle to be Cup kings in England's other showpiece

The eyes of the world may be on a Royal wedding at Windsor, but 18 miles to the east English football's own showpiece event sees Chelsea and Manchester United face off in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday (1615GMT).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester United's top scorer Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt play

Manchester United's top scorer Romelu Lukaku is an injury doubt

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The eyes of the world may be on a Royal wedding at Windsor, but 18 miles to the east English football's own showpiece event sees Chelsea and Manchester United face off in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday (1615GMT).

Both sides are in need of silverware to salvage underwhelming seasons.

Chelsea's need is the greater, though, as having missed out on Champions League football for next season by finishing fifth in the Premier League, many expect Antonio Conte to take charge of the Blues for the last time, regardless of the outcome.

Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League and the FA Cup final in his debut season in England last year.

And he launched a fierce defence of his record at Stamford Bridge on the eve of what could he his last clash with old foe Jose Mourinho in England.

"I like to win. I like to win trophies. I like to be a winner. For sure, I like this. But, at the same time, I think that when you work very hard, when you try to give every day 120 percent, you must be satisfied," said Conte on Friday.

"Miracles don't always happen. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it didn't. We did an important job. Then it's not my task to take the decision.”

Friendly end to feud?

Hand of peace: Chelsea's Antonio Conte insists he will shake Jose Mourinho's hand before the FA Cup final play

Hand of peace: Chelsea's Antonio Conte insists he will shake Jose Mourinho's hand before the FA Cup final

(AFP)

Conte and United boss Mourinho have consistently clashed since the former took charge of the club Mourinho led to three Premier League titles in two spells.

However, both men have tried to play down their feud in recent days with Conte insisting the pair will shake hands before the game.

Mourinho has at least ensured Champions League qualification for next season via a second-place finish in the Premier League.

However, the Portuguese hasn't escaped criticism due to United's often turgid performances, lacking in the invention and flair displayed by United's fiercest rivals in Premier League champions Manchester City and Champions League finalists Liverpool.

Mourinho, though, argued that City running up the score on helpless Premier League rivals is not as "entertaining" as he expects a tight clash with his old club at Wembley to be.

"Do you think 6-0 is entertaining? I don't think so," Mourinho said on Friday.

"I think entertaining is emotion until the end, the game open, everyone on the edge of their seats, both dug-outs nervous and tense with the result in doubt.

"For a football lover that is entertaining for me. I think it will be entertaining tomorrow."

Another former Chelsea man is United's big injury concern as Romelu Lukaku faces a race against time to start up front due to an ankle injury.

The Belgian is Mourinho's top scorer this season with 27 goals in all competitions, including five in as many games in the FA Cup.

"Lukaku we have to wait until the last moment," added Mourinho.

Should Lukaku miss out, United will be counting on Alexis Sanchez to continue his excellent record of eight goals in as many games at Wembley for club and country.

Chelsea have no such injury concerns, and Conte hinted that first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could start despite Willy Caballero having played in all six FA Cup ties on route to the final.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Mubarak Wakaso to hold talks with Deportivo Alaves over his future Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso to hold talks with Deportivo Alaves over his future
Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko announce six new signings Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signings
Black Princesses: Female U-20 team to begin camping on Monday Black Princesses Female U-20 team to begin camping on Monday
Black Stars: Black Stars friendly against Japan and Iceland to cost $465,000 Black Stars Black Stars friendly against Japan and Iceland to cost $465,000
FIFA World Cup: Injury rules out five key Black Princesses players
FIFA World Cup Injury rules out five key Black Princesses players
Emmanuel Boateng: Ghanaian midfielder to miss Levante's final La Liga game of the season Emmanuel Boateng Ghanaian midfielder to miss Levante's final La Liga game of the season

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madridbullet
3 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas Partey is...bullet
4 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose -...bullet
5 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
6 Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier Leaguebullet
7 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ghanaian goalie Razak Brimah...bullet
10 Football Eder and Nani miss out on Portugal World Cup...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet

Football

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte clashed with the club's hierarchy and failed to clinch a Champions League qualification, making his future uncertain
Football Chelsea future shouldn't depend on Cup final: Conte
Areola has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in Ligue 1 this season
Football PSG goalkeeper Areola keen to stay amid Buffon rumours
The Le Havre team bus was left with a damaged windscreen as it tried to make it way to the ground
Football Postponed Ajaccio-Le Havre playoff moved to Sunday
Marseille coach Rudi Garcia will have to motivate his team after the crushing disappointment of their Europa League final defeat
Football Jaded Marseille prepare for Champions League last chance