Ghanaian Players Abroad Chelsea plot sensation move for Ghanaian striker

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom is still on the radar of the Blues as they struggle for goals

Black Stars striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has been tipped to seal a sensational move to Chelsea FC as the troubles of the Blues continue, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Chelsea have been woeful in front of goal this season, with their two major attackers, Alvaro Morata and Batsuhayi finding it difficult to wear the big shoes of Diego Costa.

Chelsea’s hunt for a real goal poacher was intensified after Morata wasted several goal scoring chances in champions draw at Arsenal.

Boakye-Yiadom has been linked to Chelsea since the latter part of last year, following his blistering form at Red Star Belgrade.

It is understood that Antonio Conte who coached the 24-year-old seasons back at Juventus while the Ghanaian was a teenager is interested in a reunion with his former player to help solve their striking problems.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom bagged 42 to finish last as the highest scoring Ghanaian.

