Chelsea Stars dine at this famous chef’s restaurant in Dubai

Four Chelsea Stars decided to start their international break period with a trip to Dubai. Cesc Fabregas, Alvaro Morata, Emerson Palmieri and Gary Cahill decided to dine at the restaurant of the famous chef Nusret Gokce.

Gokce who is popularly known as Salt Bae to video of him preparing stake and finishing the method by sprinkling some salt in a majestic way.

Gokce captured these four superstars in his Instagram story.

Cesc Fabregas on the other hand took to his Instagram to post a picture of his partner Daniella Seeman and chef Nusret Gokce.

Seeman who is the mother of Cesc Fabregas’ three children also posted a video of the couple hanging out with Nusret Gokce.

All four players did not receive call-ups by for this international break. The four players will not be in action till the beginning of next month when Chelsea faces Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League