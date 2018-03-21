Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea Stars dine at this famous chef’s restaurant in Dubai


Chelsea Stars dine at this famous chef's restaurant in Dubai

Four Chelsea stars use free time on their hands to dine at the restaurant of the famous chef known as "Salt Bae"

Four Chelsea Stars decided to start their international break period with a trip to Dubai. Cesc Fabregas, Alvaro Morata, Emerson Palmieri and Gary Cahill decided to dine at the restaurant of the famous chef Nusret Gokce.

Gokce who is popularly known as Salt Bae to video of him preparing stake and finishing the method by sprinkling some salt in a majestic way.

Gokce captured these four superstars in his Instagram story.

Emerson Palmieri & Salt Bae play

Palmieri with the "Salt Bae"

Cesc Fabregas play

Cesc Fabregas

play

Alvaro Morata play

Alvaro Morata

 

 

Cesc Fabregas on the other hand took to his Instagram to post a picture of his partner Daniella Seeman and chef Nusret Gokce.

play

 

Seeman who is the mother of Cesc Fabregas’ three children also posted a video of the couple hanging out with Nusret Gokce.

All four players did not receive call-ups by for this international break. The four players will not be in action till the beginning of next month when Chelsea faces Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League

