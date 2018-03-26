Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea striker relaxes with pregnant wife in Dubai


Alvaro Morata Chelsea striker relaxes with pregnant wife in Dubai

Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello relax in Dubai with the latter displaying a baby bump in the process

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata after not receiving a call-up to his national team this international has decided to use this period to relax and spend time with friends and family in Dubai.

Alvaro Morata along with three other Chelsea stars were caught in Dubai dining with at the famous chef Mesret Gokce’s restaurant

Well it turns out Alvaro Morata is still in Dubai and this time he has been pictured with his wife Alice Campello.

The Chelsea marksman made reference to his wife’s baby bump as he posted a picture of himself and his pregnant wife on Instagram

The picture was with the caption 'What a beautiful bump! Love you to death! I cannot wait to make the family bigger.' 


Alvaro Morata and Alice Campello are expecting twins according to reports. The couple got engaged in December 2016 and got married in June 2017.

Alvaro Morata has 10 goals out of 24 games in the English Premier League this season.  

CAF Confederations Cup Aduana Stars CEO insist his side will not underestimate Fosa Junior
Hapoel Beer Sheva defender Ben Bitton keeps his eyes on the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between FC Lugano and Hapoel on November 23, 2017
Football Israel allows footballers to continue playing on Shabbat
Igor Akinfeev did not stop this penalty from Philippe Coutinho in Russia's 3-0 defeat by Brazil but as one of the side's few stars he carries the hopes of the host nation at the World Cup
Football Russia captain Akinfeev seeks World Cup redemption
 
Football 'Ghost' of 7-1 Germany mauling still haunts Brazil: Tite