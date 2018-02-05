Chelsea suffer heavy defeat at Watford

news

Watford handed Chelsea a 4-1 defeat on Monday night in the English Premier League.

Deenay’s penalty jjust three minutes before half time gave the hosts the lead, but Eden Hazard’s stunner drew Chelsea level in the 82 minute.

Before Watford got energized by scoring three goals in the last ten minutes with goals from Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra.

The Blues played an hour with 10 men after Tiemoue Bakayoko's red card capped off a dreadful individual 30-minute performance - in which he gifted Watford four chances.