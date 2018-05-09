Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea's top four bid suffers blow as Huddersfield survive


Football Chelsea's top four bid suffers blow as Huddersfield survive

Antonio Conte admitted Chelsea had only themselves to blame after their bid to qualify for the Champions League suffered a hammer blow as Huddersfield secured their Premier League survival with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Time to celebrate: Huddersfield Town coach David Wagner and his assistant Christoph Buhler celebrate survival play

Time to celebrate: Huddersfield Town coach David Wagner and his assistant Christoph Buhler celebrate survival

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Antonio Conte admitted Chelsea had only themselves to blame after their bid to qualify for the Champions League suffered a hammer blow as Huddersfield secured their Premier League survival with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Conte's side fell behind to Laurent Depoitre's second half strike and although Marcos Alonso bagged a fortuitous equaliser, the Blues couldn't find a priceless winner as they wasted a host of chances.

Fifth placed Chelsea's attempt to salvage a troubled season by finishing in the top four is now out of their hands heading into the final game of the season at Newcastle on Sunday.

"For sure we had so many chances and you must be good to take them. It is not the first time that we are not clinical," Conte moaned.

"It is not a situation only for the strikers, but the whole team.

"Every team deserves the points they have in the table. We dropped many points. We are fifth and we must accept this."

Tottenham's 1-0 win over Newcastle on Wednesday means Chelsea can't make up the four-point gap to their third placed London rivals.

Fourth placed Liverpool are two points ahead of Chelsea and, given their vastly superior goal difference, they will condemn the Blues to the Europa League next season if they avoid defeat against Brighton at Anfield on Sunday.

"I'm realistic. This situation wasn't in our hands before this game and for sure the chances are less than before today. We have to try to do our best," Conte said.

Missing out on the Champions League would be a suitably downbeat conclusion to a lacklustre title defence from Chelsea and could prove the last straw for Blues owner Roman Abramovich as he reportedly plans to part ways with Conte.

Conte appears set to leave after just two years in charge following a contentious campaign marred by the Italian's feud with the Chelsea hierarchy over their failure to back his transfer plans.

The 48-year-old has seen a host of leading managers linked with his job in recent weeks and added fuel to the fire this week when he said his future would be revealed after the FA Cup final against Manchester United on May 19.

"This is not my task, there is a club to judge the situation and then to take the best decision," Conte said when asked if he would be in charge next term.

Huddersfield's reward for a tenacious display is another season among English football's elite after a superb result that seals their safety with a game in spare.

"If you have the passion, desire and spirit you can compete with top quality," Huddersfield manager David Wagner said.

"We have done it. I am so unbelievably proud."

In what could be Conte's final home match, he made six changes to the side that beat Champions League finalists Liverpool 1-0 on Sunday, with Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard surprisingly left on the bench.

It was a gamble that backfired, but Conte refused to accept he made the wrong decision.

"When I make a rotation I play with players like Morata, Christensen, Willian. It is stupid to talk about the rotation," he said.

"We are Chelsea. We have a big squad. We must win."

Huddersfield took the lead with their first serious attack in the 50th minute.

When Aaron Mooy played a pass over the top of the Chelsea defence, Blues goalkeeper Willy Caballero came rushing to the edge of the area in a bid to clear.

But Depoitre beat Caballero to the ball and in the process left him sprawled on the turf, giving the Belgian striker time to net his first goal since December.

Conte responded by sending on Giroud and Hazard and Chelsea grabbed a bizarre equaliser in the 62nd minute.

Cesar Azpilicueta drilled over a low cross that prompted a panicked clearance from Mathias Zanka and the ball hit Alonso in the face before rebounding into the Huddersfield net.

Conte's side to laid siege to the Huddersfield goal.

But the visitors, fighting for survival, threw their bodies in the way time and again before Jonas Lossl superbly pushed Andreas Christensen's header onto the post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Cheers! Wagner lets Huddersfield stars toast survival Football Cheers! Wagner lets Huddersfield stars toast survival
Football: Juventus crush AC Milan 4-0 to win fourth consecutive Italian Cup Football Juventus crush AC Milan 4-0 to win fourth consecutive Italian Cup
Football: Manchester City smash Premier League points record Football Manchester City smash Premier League points record
Football: Mourinho wants Pogba to stay at Man Utd Football Mourinho wants Pogba to stay at Man Utd
Football: Dembele edges Barca closer to unbeaten season as Real lose at Sevilla Football Dembele edges Barca closer to unbeaten season as Real lose at Sevilla
Football: Kane fires Spurs into Champions League as Chelsea's charge falters Football Kane fires Spurs into Champions League as Chelsea's charge falters

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kid
Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
2 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signingbullet
4 Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Check out the team sheets for Hearts and...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
7 Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA officials have not left Ghana because of...bullet
8 Today In History 127 football fans wiped away on May 9 in...bullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Ayew brothers Swansea on the...bullet
10 Staying Up! How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
5 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
8 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
9 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Kane on target: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane vies with Newcastle United midfielder Mohamed Diame
Football Kane seals Spurs' place back in Champions League
Barcelona's midfielder Sergi Roberto (L) is shown a red card at the Camp Nou stadium on May 6, 2018
Football Barcelona's Sergi Roberto banned for four matches
Recovery: Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care
Football Man Utd confirm Alex Ferguson out of intensive care
Ghana Premier League The NDC government took our £23000 3 to 4 years ago-May 9 Board