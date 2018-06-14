Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Cheryshev says World Cup starring role 'beyond my dreams'


Football Cheryshev says World Cup starring role 'beyond my dreams'

Russia winger Denis Cheryshev said he "could never have dreamed" of his two-goal performance for the hosts in the opening match of the World Cup after a long struggle back from injury.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Denis Cheryshev scored twice as Russia snapped a seven-match winless run in style play

Denis Cheryshev scored twice as Russia snapped a seven-match winless run in style

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russia winger Denis Cheryshev said he "could never have dreamed" of his two-goal performance for the hosts in the opening match of the World Cup after a long struggle back from injury.

The former Real Madrid player scored twice in a convincing 5-0 defeat of Group A opponents Saudi Arabia after coming on as a first-half substitute at the Luzhniki Stadium.

"There are no words to express what I'm feeling right now. I'm happy we won and happy I could help my team," said Cheryshev.

"I could never have dreamed of anything like this. I felt very happy when I knew I would be here in the squad but I never dreamed of anything like this."

The 27-year-old's career has been blighted by a succession of injuries, resulting in Fabio Capello overlooking him for the 2014 World Cup. He also missed out on Euro 2016.

His last appearance for Russia before a March recall dated back to November 2015, an absence of more than two years from international duty.

"I'm happy for the team and for my own family. They've suffered so much with my injures and I think they've really deserved this," he said.

"I'm happy we've won but we shouldn't stop there. Any moment you relax you can be knocked out so you have to keep working and looking forward.

"I would like to carry on at this level so that we succeed as a team."

With Alan Dzagoev now sidelined and his cause bolstered by a man-of-the-match display against the Saudis, Cheryshev is in line to start Russia's next game against Egypt in Saint Petersburg on June 19.

Coach's decision'

But he had no issue with being left out of the line-up for the opening game by coach Stanislav Cherchesov.

"I always respect the coach's decision. I have no right to be angry or upset even if I come on just for a minute. I can only give 100 percent."

Both of his goals served as a reminder of the ability that convinced Real to offer him a place in their youth academy before he was even a teenager.

His time at Real was mostly remembered though for a registration error that saw the club booted out of the 2015-16 Copa del Rey after he was allowed to play despite being suspended.

He missed the final months of that season with injury and was again sidelined for much of the 2016-17 campaign before working his way back into World Cup contention at Villarreal this term.

His first goal against Saudi Arabia showcased his talent when fit, as he brilliantly lifted the ball past two closing defenders before rifling into the roof of the net.

"It all happened very quickly, the pass was a little bit too short so I did what I had to do, the defenders slid and I just tried to score," Cheryshev explained.

His second was an exquisite half-volley from the edge of the area with the outside of his left foot, as he latched onto a knockdown by fellow goalscorer Artem Dzyuba.

"We spent time working on that during training sessions. I was trying to run with Dzyuba. He won a header and I was in control and just shot. I had no time to think."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Cup: Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day 2018 World Cup Colurful ceremony; five-star performance – Russia flip the scripts on opening day
Football: Three things we learned from day one at the World Cup Football Three things we learned from day one at the World Cup
Football: 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking Football 'One of saddest days of my life': Tearful Lopetegui on Spain sacking
Football: Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture Football Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture
Football: Putin congratulates Russia coach after emphatic win Football Putin congratulates Russia coach after emphatic win
Football: Japan buoyed ahead of Colombia test despite late coach change Football Japan buoyed ahead of Colombia test despite late coach change

Recommended Videos

Russia 2018: World Cup 2018 opening ceremony Russia 2018 World Cup 2018 opening ceremony
Russia 2018: Last 10 World Cup winners Russia 2018 Last 10 World Cup winners
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia



Top Articles

1 Confirmed Government names Fianoo, Abedi Pele, three others to run Ghana...bullet
2 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
3 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
4 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me far –...bullet
5 2018 World Cup Check how the African teams have arrived in Russiabullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after...bullet
8 Money Laundering Banks instructed to provide 7 key...bullet
9 2018 FIFA World Cup Clubs with most players at the World Cupbullet
10 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
2 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
10 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet

Football

New man in charge: Julen Lopetegui gives a speech during his official presentation by Real Madrid on Thursday
Football Spain sacking was "saddest day since death of my mother" - Lopetegui
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has it licked as he gets the stamp of approval from the Polish post office
Football Robert Lewandowski gets stamp of approval
Denis Cheryshev scored twice as Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the 2018 World Cup
Football Cheryshev stars as Russia rout Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener
Fernando Hierro and Sergio Ramos show a united front ahead of Spain's opening World Cup game
Football Ramos urges Spain to move on quickly after Lopetegui sacking