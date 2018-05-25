Home > Sports > Football >

Christian Atsu steps up injury comeback


The Newcastle United forward has been out of action over a month now due to injury missing the last four games of the magpies.

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu is upping his workout as he comes back from injury after weeks of inaction at the tail end of the English Premier League.

The injury ruled him out of Ghana's international friendlies against Japan and Iceland to be played on May 30 and June 7th.

Christian Atsu had a stellar campaign with Newcastle United helping them finish 10 in the English Premier League after returning a season ago.

“I can assure you I will be better than last season for sure, and I believe when am playing the fans will see a big difference in me,” he said.

The 26 year old played 26 games and scored twice for the Toons.

Atsu joined Newcastle from Chelsea after spells with Everton, Bournemouth and Porto previously.

