Home > Sports > Football >

Coach Favre to quit Nice amid Dortmund rumours


Football Coach Favre to quit Nice amid Dortmund rumours

French coach Lucien Favre said he is leaving Ligue 1 club Nice after his side lost their final match of the season at Lyon on Saturday, amid speculation of a move to Borussia Dortmund.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lucien Favre has been heavily linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund play

Lucien Favre has been heavily linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French coach Lucien Favre said he is leaving Ligue 1 club Nice after his side lost their final match of the season at Lyon on Saturday, amid speculation of a move to Borussia Dortmund.

German media have been reporting in recent weeks that the 60-year-old is set to return to the Bundesliga with Dortmund, having previously taken Borussia Moenchengladbach to the Champions League during a four-year spell in charge from 2011.

"It was necessary to work to stabilise Nice in the top eight (in France), in 2013 the club was 17th," he said.

"I will leave Nice and France. But I cannot say any more."

Favre, who also worked in Germany with Hertha Berlin from 2007-2009, led Nice to a third-placed finish last season, although they lost in the Champions League playoff round to Napoli last August.

But this term a poor start to their league campaign proved costly, as Saturday's 3-2 loss at Lyon ensured they finished eighth and missed out on European football altogether.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ray Wilkins memorial match: Michael Essien features as Chelsea Legends lose to Inter Milan Legends Ray Wilkins memorial match Michael Essien features as Chelsea Legends lose to Inter Milan Legends
DFB Pokal: K.P Boateng's Frankfurt beat Bayern to win title DFB Pokal K.P Boateng's Frankfurt beat Bayern to win title
Football: 'I'll never change' -- FA Cup winner Conte warns Chelsea Football 'I'll never change' -- FA Cup winner Conte warns Chelsea
Football: Mourinho bemoans losing at his own game to Chelsea's Conte Football Mourinho bemoans losing at his own game to Chelsea's Conte
Football: Six injured, two seriously, in Juventus title parade Football Six injured, two seriously, in Juventus title parade
Football: Depay treble sees Lyon beat Nice and pip Marseille to Champions League spot Football Depay treble sees Lyon beat Nice and pip Marseille to Champions League spot

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico...bullet
5 Official GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier Leaguebullet
6 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for...bullet
7 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas...bullet
8 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas'...bullet
9 Number 12 GFA attempted to bribe Anas: Kweku Baako Jnrbullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Kwadwo Asamoah bids Juventus...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season...bullet

Football

Frankfurt's Croatian forward Ante Rebic (L) gets past Bayern Munich's German defender Niklas Suele to score the opening goal during the German Cup DFB Pokal final football match FC Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on May 19, 2018.
Football Rebic ruins Heynckes farewell as Frankurt shock Bayern in cup final
Zinedine Zidane saw Gareth Bale press his claim for a Champions League final starting berth and Cristiano Ronaldo make a goalscoring return to action
Football Ronaldo and Bale score but Real slip to draw at Villarreal
"I grew up here and I'm faithful to my country," Gelsenkirchen-born Mesut Ozil was quoted as saying
Football Gundogan, Ozil meet German president after Erdogan controversy
Galatasaray's players celebrate their 2017-2018 champions title in Izmir on May 19, 2018
Football Galatasaray win 21st Turkish title after tense night