Coach Favre to quit Nice amid Dortmund rumours

French coach Lucien Favre said he is leaving Ligue 1 club Nice after his side lost their final match of the season at Lyon on Saturday, amid speculation of a move to Borussia Dortmund.

German media have been reporting in recent weeks that the 60-year-old is set to return to the Bundesliga with Dortmund, having previously taken Borussia Moenchengladbach to the Champions League during a four-year spell in charge from 2011.

"It was necessary to work to stabilise Nice in the top eight (in France), in 2013 the club was 17th," he said.

"I will leave Nice and France. But I cannot say any more."

Favre, who also worked in Germany with Hertha Berlin from 2007-2009, led Nice to a third-placed finish last season, although they lost in the Champions League playoff round to Napoli last August.

But this term a poor start to their league campaign proved costly, as Saturday's 3-2 loss at Lyon ensured they finished eighth and missed out on European football altogether.