Coach Frank Nuttal on the verge of joining Elmina Sharks

news

Frank Nuttall is set to join Premier League side, Elmina Sharks according to reports.

The Scottish trainer has been shown the exit door according to multiple reports in the local media after he was found guilty of advising players not to extend their contract with the club with the promise of securing new clubs for them abroad.

On Tuesday, February 13, 2018, the club released an official statement indicating that former Zamalek coach has been suspended indefinitely for misconduct and unsporting behaviour.

And according to several reports, Nuttall has agreed a two years contract with the Elmina based club ahead of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League.