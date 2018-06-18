Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Colombia leave James decision for World Cup opener until last minute


Football Colombia leave James decision for World Cup opener until last minute

Colombia will decide as late as possible whether to start James Rodriguez in their opening World Cup clash against Japan on Tuesday as the 2014 top-scorer labours with a calf strain.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A decision about whether Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez (L) plays against Japan on Tuesday in their opening World Cup match will be made at the last minute as he recovers from a calf strain. play

A decision about whether Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez (L) plays against Japan on Tuesday in their opening World Cup match will be made at the last minute as he recovers from a calf strain.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Colombia will decide as late as possible whether to start James Rodriguez in their opening World Cup clash against Japan on Tuesday as the 2014 top-scorer labours with a calf strain.

The Bayern Munich forward, whose six goals left him topping the scoring charts in Brazil, trained with Colombia in Saransk on Monday.

After briefly combining with striker Falcao on the pitch at the Mordovia Arena, Rodriguez sat out part of the final session.

Head coach Jose Pekerman will make a decision as close to kick-off as possible.

"We are waiting to see what the doctor says over the last check," Pekerman said.

"We have enough alternatives and players who can give options to the team."

Rodriguez, 26, is key to Colombia's hopes at Russia 2018 having scored six goals, creating four more, in their qualifying campaign.

However, a persistent calf strain, which he first injured in February on duty with Bayern, has affected his World Cup preparations and he was unable to train last Friday.

If he is ruled out, Seville's Luis Muriel is amongst the favourites to fill the attacking midfield role.

Colombia's coach Jose Pekerman (3rdL) has said he will only make a decision about James Rodriguez for their opening World Cup match after speaking to the team doctors. play

Colombia's coach Jose Pekerman (3rdL) has said he will only make a decision about James Rodriguez for their opening World Cup match after speaking to the team doctors.

(AFP)

"We always wait until the last minute to see which team we select, we have to be very careful," said Pekerman who gave no clues as to his starting line-up.

"Some players arrived in Russia carrying knocks, but it hasn't been a problem and they have been able to find their pace."

Having lost to hosts Brazil in the quarter-finals of the last World Cup, Pekerman refused to be drawn as to how far the Colombians aim to go in Russia.

He also said the 4-1 thrashing of Japan in their final pool game four years ago, which made them group winners, counts for nothing now.

Colombia are the Group H favourites and expected to beat Japan, who only installed Akira Nishino as head coach in April after sacking Vahid Halilhodzic in a high-risk move.

Nevertheless, Pekerman is taking nothing for granted.

"We think Japan will be a very tough team, we have completely forgotten what happened in the last World Cup," insisted Pekerman, who rarely speaks to the press.

"They were the first team to qualify for the World Cup, they have players with vast experience.

"They have a new coach, he hasn’t played many matches, but he has tried different systems and different styles."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: Anas accuses Kwesi Nyantakyi of lying about $150k extortion claims Number 12 Anas accuses Kwesi Nyantakyi of lying about $150k extortion claims
World Cup 2018: Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic
Football: Crestfallen S. Korea fans fall silent on World Cup defeat Football Crestfallen S. Korea fans fall silent on World Cup defeat
Football: Salah declared fit for Egypt but Russia confident they can stop him Football Salah declared fit for Egypt but Russia confident they can stop him
Football: Low turnout but warm welcome for England in Volgograd Football Low turnout but warm welcome for England in Volgograd
Football: VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea Football VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea

Recommended Videos

Mischievous: Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi Mischievous Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence'...bullet
4 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
5 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
7 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
8 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and...bullet
9 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Betraying the Gamebullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Young Iceland goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson has joined French top flight club Dijon and will go up against Paris Saint Germain, Marseille and Monaco next season
Football 'Charismatic' Iceland 'keeper joins France's Dijon
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Panama
Football Lukaku scores twice as Belgium prove too strong for Panama
England and Tunisia fans in Volgograd are being plagued by mosquitoes
Football England fans fight bugs in Volgograd
Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic returned home from the World Cup on Monday due to a back injury
Football Croatia's injured Kalinic returns home from Russia