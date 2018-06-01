Home > Sports > Football >

Completed second window transfer deals in Ghana


Zylofon Cash Premier League

Here is the compiled list of player transfers for the season

The transfer deadline came to a close at the end of this month as few players made the move into various clubs in the Ghana.

Accra Hearts of Oak acquired Ernest Sowah from Kumasi Asante Kotoko and William Dankyi from Liberty Professionals. The Phobian club let go of striker Cosmos Dauda, Joshua Otoo, Theophilus Jackson and Evans Quao.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko also signed an array of players on the Ghana terrain including Emmanuel Agyemang Badu Osman Ibrahim ,Richard Senanu,Alhaji Isahaku ,Samuel Frimpong ,Samuel Appiah Kubi and Stephen Nyarko.

The Porcupine Warriors also let go Saddick Adams, Eric Donkor ,Yakubu Mohammmed, Edwin Tuffuor ,Frank Sarfo Gyamfi, Mawuli Osei and Yakubu Mohammed

Relegation threatened Ebusua Dwarfs registered 10 players in order to help the side stay up.

Ashanti Gold,Liberty Professionals and Elmina Sharks were beneficiaries of the Kotoko exodus.

The miners picked up Eric Donkor and Saddick Adams from Ashgold SC, Liberty Professionals recruited Edwin Tuffuor and Elmina Sharks picked up Yakubu Mohammed

Here is the list of clubs who completed transfers in the second window

ASHANTI GOLD SC

Baba Salia Affoloh Ouattara (Song Lam Nghe An FC)

Eric Donkor (Asante Kotoko SC)

Sadick Adams (Asante Kotoko SC)

HEARTS OF OAK

Ernest Sowah (Asante Kotoko SC)

William Dankyi Ntori (Liberty Profs.)

James Sewornu (Auroras)

Yusif Alhassan (Auroras)

EBUSUA DWARFS

Vincent Bekoe (Karela United FC)

Amos Kofi Nkrumah (Karela United FC)

Bright Luqman Nurudeen (Hearts of Oak)

Kennedy Ntonsour (Liberty Youth)

Shaibu Iddrisu (Tudu Mighty Jets)

Kwadwo Addae (Karela United FC)

Jacob Ampratwum (Middle East United)

Zakaria Hussein (Ashanti Gold SC)

Lukman Ibrahim (Ashanti Gold SC)

Michael Ohene Asamoah (Okyeman Planners)

ASANTE KOTOKO SC

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu (Phar Rangers)

Osman Ibrahim (Asokwa Deportivo)

Richard Senanu (Uncle T United)

Alhaji Isahaku (Great Kingdy Academy)

Samuel Frimpong (Bekwai Youth Football Academy)

Samuel Appiah Kubi (Nkoranza Warriors)

Stephen Nyarko (CS Sfaxien)

DREAMS FC

Issah Ibrahim (Royal Awudu Issaka Academy)

Baba Hamadu Musa (Rail Stars FC)

Saliu Coulibaly (Unknown)

WAFA SC

George Asamoah (Free agent)

Timothee Koffi Koudo (Maranatha de Fiokpo)

Andrew Ntim Manu (Unknown)

ELEVEN WONDERS FC

Abdul Fatawu Safiu (Unattached)

KARELA UNITED

Solomon Sarfo Taylor (Return from loan)

Emmanuel Mintah (Return from loan)

Bismark Owusu Terry (Mandela Soccer Academy)

ADUANA STARS

Hainikoye Soumana Boubacar (US Gendamerie National)

INTER ALLIES FC

Emmanuel Hammond (Heart of Lions)

Prince Appiah (Unattached)

LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS

Edwin Tuffour Frimpong (Asante Kotoko SC)

Augustine Arhinful (Bechem United)

Paul Kwame (Liberty U-20)

BECHEM UNITED

Douglas Opoku (Great Olympics)

Daniel Afadzwu (Mpuasuman United)

Raphael Obeng (Unattached)

George Dodoo (Bechem U-20)

MEDEAMA SC

Kingsford Baffoe (Oil City FC)

Mathew Essiam (Oil City FC)

Frederick Kwegyah (Oil City FC)

WA ALL STARS

Richard Arthur (GD Interclube)

