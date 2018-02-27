CONCACAF Gold Cup set for expansion

news

The 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup will expand to 16 teams and could be hosted in multiple countries for the first time, the region's governing body said on Monday.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) said in a statement that the 15th edition of the tournament could feature matches in Central America and the Caribbean in addition to the United States.

The tournament will increase from 12 to 16 teams as part of an effort to improve standards across the region, CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani said.

"By widening access to these important tournaments for more of our Member Associations, we work towards our goal of ensuring that the football produced in the CONCACAF region is of the highest quality in the world," Montagliani said.

Launched in 1991, the biennial Gold Cup is the championship for teams from CONCACAF.

Most editions of the tournament have taken place exclusively in the United States although Canada (2015) and Mexico (1993 and 2003) have also hosted games.

The United States and Mexico have dominated the tournament since its inception, winning every Gold Cup between them apart from the 2000 event, won by Canada.