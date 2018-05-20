Home > Sports > Football >

Costacurta hails Balotelli return, Mancini vows Italy 'rebirth'


Football Costacurta hails Balotelli return, Mancini vows Italy 'rebirth'

Top Italian FA official Alessandro Costacurta on Sunday welcomed Roberto Mancini's decision to recall Nice striker Mario Balotelli as the new Italy coach promised a "rebirth" of the national side.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mario Balotelli has not played for Italy since the 2014 World Cup but has been playing well for Nice play

Mario Balotelli has not played for Italy since the 2014 World Cup but has been playing well for Nice

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Italian FA official Alessandro Costacurta on Sunday welcomed Roberto Mancini's decision to recall Nice striker Mario Balotelli as the new Italy coach promised a "rebirth" of the national side.

Balotelli, who has not played since Italy's humiliating group-stage exit from the 2014 World Cup, has been recalled by Mancini for three upcoming friendlies.

And Costacurta said Balotelli's form at Nice had warranted him being given another a chance.

"Becoming a parent does change you and nobody can attest that more than Mancini," said the former AC Milan defender and current federation deputy commissioner.

"I think Balotelli's performances on the field were worthy of a call-up."

Balotelli -- who Mancini coached at both Inter Milan and Manchester City -- has scored 13 goals in 33 appearances for the Azzurri but had been overlooked due to behavioural issues.

Mancini took over last Monday, six months after Gian Piero Ventura was sacked following Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia, and takes charge of his first game against Saudi Arabia in St Gallen, Switzerland on May 28.

"Usually big disappointments can lead to great triumphs," said Mancini.

"In difficult moments that is when Italy found their pride and these players must take us back to the top of the world, where we deserve to be.

"I want this to be the Italy of rebirth."

Mancini and Costacurta were speaking on the sidelines of the Kick-Off 2018 event organised by the Italian FA at Coverciano, near Florence.

"I think Italy are still a football superpower, as we have 50 million coaches," joked Mancini about Italy's passionate fans.

"I'm always very positive in general, even if people say Italy no longer has as much talent.

"We had perhaps too much talent all together when we won the World Cup, but now we just need to give them time to grow and develop, keep the faith towards a good future.

"Our football philosophy helped us win four World Cups and lose three finals.

"Perhaps we've done better than Brazil all things considered, as we played more finals, even if we could never play as well as them, or like Spain in recent years."

Meanwhile, Costacurta said he hoped goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon -- the holder of a record 176 caps -- would have a change of heart and play one final friendly.

"I'm sorry that Buffon does not want to do a goodbye with the national team like he did with Juventus, it would have been nice if all of Italy could have thanked him for what he has done over the years.

"At this stage, I don't think he's going to change his mind, even though it doesn't hurt to make a call or a text."

The Italians will play further friendlies against France in Nice on June 1 and the Netherlands, who also failed to reach the World Cup, three days later in Turin.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: England to prep players for eventual racism in Russia Football England to prep players for eventual racism in Russia
Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League: Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League Nana Appiah gets free land from Dormaahene for sponsoring league
Football: Sanchez has to 'improve' insists United great Scholes Football Sanchez has to 'improve' insists United great Scholes
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS Ghanaian Players Abroad Lalas Abubakar's late goal clinches win for Columbus Crew in MLS
Football: Svitolina lays down French Open marker in Rome Football Svitolina lays down French Open marker in Rome
Football: Payet's World Cup snub on TV irks player's mother Football Payet's World Cup snub on TV irks player's mother

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars squadbullet
2 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 Russia 2018 Senegal name 23-man squad for FIFA World Cupbullet
5 Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with...bullet
6 Champion! First Ghanaian to win the Europa League, Thomas...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
8 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas'...bullet
9 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
10 Football Germany boss Loew fires back at Wagner's...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

German Cup KP Boateng delighted to win DFB Pokal Cup with Frankfurt
Zinedine Zidane saw Gareth Bale press his claim for a Champions League final starting berth and Cristiano Ronaldo make a goalscoring return to action
Football Ronaldo and Bale score in Real draw as Zinedine son makes debut
Like father, like son: Real Madrid's goalkeeper Luca Zidane high fives defender Sergio Ramos after his debut on Saturday
Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father Zinedine's Real
Six Juventus fans were injured, two seriously, during the team's open-top bus parade
Football Six injured, two seriously, in Juventus title parade