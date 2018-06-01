Home > Sports > Football >

Count me out of race to succeed Zidane, says Germany's Loew


Football Count me out of race to succeed Zidane, says Germany's Loew

Germany's World Cup-winning coach Joachim Loew on Friday ruled himself out of the running to take over at Real Madrid after reports he has been approached to replace Zinedine Zidane.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew on Friday ruled himself out of the running to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach as he prepares for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. play

Germany's head coach Joachim Loew on Friday ruled himself out of the running to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach as he prepares for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Germany's World Cup-winning coach Joachim Loew on Friday ruled himself out of the running to take over at Real Madrid after reports he has been approached to replace Zinedine Zidane.

"Of course I can completely rule that out now," Loew told reporters at Germany's World Cup training camp at Eppan, north Italy, after Spanish daily Marca claimed Real had already approached the 58-year-old German.

"Real Madrid will surely find a very, very good substitute for Zinedine Zidane.

"His resignation surprised me a little, but he is the best judge of whether the team has reached it's peak (under him).

"If he feels now is the right time, then you have to respect that."

Loew has only recently signed a contract extension with the German football federation (DFB), until the 2022 World Cup, and says he is fully focused on successfully defending the world title at Russia 2018.

Loew last coached at club level in 2004, when he was at Austrian Vienna, and under his stewardship Germany has reached at least the semi-finals of every international tournament since the 2006 World Cup.

Loew's crowning moment was in holding aloft the 2014 World Cup trophy in Rio de Janeiro.

However, he underlined his status in Germany as a superstar coach by winning the Confederations Cup last year with an inexperienced squad after leaving all of his stars at home.

Germany play Austria in Klagenfurt on Saturday and Saudi Arabia next Friday in their final friendlies before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Mexico in Moscow on June 17, having also drawn South Korea and Sweden in Group F.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Completed second window transfer deals in Ghana Zylofon Cash Premier League Completed second window transfer deals in Ghana
Japan Friendly: Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over appearance fees Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew over appearance fees
Football: AC Milan face Europa League ban -- report Football AC Milan face Europa League ban -- report
Zylofon Cash Premier League: I could have won the league with Hearts of Oak – Kenichi Zylofon Cash Premier League I could have won the league with Hearts of Oak – Kenichi
Football: Real Madrid stunned as Zidane quits at the top Football Real Madrid stunned as Zidane quits at the top
Spanish Football: This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coach Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real Madrid coach

Recommended Videos

Ghost Goal: Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goal
Joachim Low: German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup Joachim Low German Coach bans players from having sex during the World Cup
Sports News: Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager Sports News Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager



Top Articles

1 Japan 0-1 Ghana Watch skipper Thomas Partey's stunning freekick against...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail termbullet
3 International Friendly Black Stars beat 2018 World Cup participant,...bullet
4 Video Watch Black Stars vs Japan friendly herebullet
5 Property Mubarak Wakaso’s East Legon apartment to be demolishedbullet
6 Investigative Journalist Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as...bullet
7 UEFA Champions League Ghanaians dominate list of Africans to...bullet
8 Breaking News Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coachbullet
9 Spanish Football This is why Zidane resigned as Real...bullet
10 Video Watch Emmanuel Boateng's debut goal for Ghanabullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
7 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
8 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
9 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Trujillo was the first first person sentenced by a US judge over the FIFA corruption scandal
Football FIFA lifts suspension on Guatemala
England manager Gareth Southgate will begin his World Cup preparations against Nigeria
Football World Cup planning begins in earnest for Southgate
US's Ronnie Baker (L) wins the men's 100m event of the IAAF Diamond League 2018 Golden Gala on May 31, 2018 at the Comunal Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Football Baker dominates Coleman again to win 100m in Rome
Zylofon Cash Premier League League table after match day 14