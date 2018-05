news

The President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) to arrest the Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi in issues relating to defrauding by false pretence.

Nyantakyi who is currently away from the country is expected to turn himself in to the CID on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo has, however, been the centre of attention since the news of Nyantakyi’s arrest broke. Songo who had previously criticized Nyantakyi’s term in office as the GFA president is getting all the plaudits.

