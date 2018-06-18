Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Crestfallen S. Korea fans fall silent on World Cup defeat


Football Crestfallen S. Korea fans fall silent on World Cup defeat

Thousands of South Korean football fans who had gathered hopefully on the streets across the country fell silent after their team's uninspiring 1-0 defeat against Sweden in the 2018 World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Korea fans were initially buoyed by the Taeguk Warriors' bright start to the game, but the mood soured as the side were gradually forced back play

South Korea fans were initially buoyed by the Taeguk Warriors' bright start to the game, but the mood soured as the side were gradually forced back

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thousands of South Korean football fans who had gathered hopefully on the streets across the country fell silent after their team's uninspiring 1-0 defeat against Sweden in the 2018 World Cup.

Sweden, competing at the tournament for the first time since 2006, won a 65th-minute penalty after the South's Kim Min-woo brought down Viktor Claesson in the box.

Thousands of "Red Devils" South Korean fans, many clad in the team's signature scarlet and chanting "Go Korea!" gathered at major thoroughfares and football stadiums across the country to watch the opening game.

They were initially buoyed by South Korea's bright start to the game, forcing the first corner in the fourth minute.

But the mood soured as the Taeguk Warriors were gradually forced back by an attritional Swedish side and finished the game without a single goal.

South Korea made history with their astonishing run to the 2002 World Cup semi-finals but the current crop of players have struggled to come close to that performance.

Some fans were seen wearing uniforms from 2002 as they watched the game on giant displays set up in downtown Seoul.

"I was hoping that we may be able to see a miracle again at this year's World Cup... but maybe my expectation was too high," Seoul college student Kim Sung-Ho said after the game.

"It looks a bit bad because we thought this could be the only match we had a chance to win," said another student Choi Mee-hee.

Before Monday's game, South Korea's coach Shin Tae-Yong called it a "must win" game but the defeat leaves his side contemplating only an early exit.

The team will next face Mexico, who beat defending champions Germany 1-0 on Sunday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Number 12: Anas accuses Kwesi Nyantakyi of lying about $150k extortion claims Number 12 Anas accuses Kwesi Nyantakyi of lying about $150k extortion claims
World Cup 2018: Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic
Football: Salah declared fit for Egypt but Russia confident they can stop him Football Salah declared fit for Egypt but Russia confident they can stop him
Football: Low turnout but warm welcome for England in Volgograd Football Low turnout but warm welcome for England in Volgograd
Football: VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea Football VAR penalty gives Sweden narrow win over South Korea
Football: 'Charismatic' Iceland 'keeper joins France's Dijon Football 'Charismatic' Iceland 'keeper joins France's Dijon

Recommended Videos

Mischievous: Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi Mischievous Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison...bullet
5 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
7 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
8 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and...bullet
9 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Betraying the Gamebullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 National Team Nii Odartey Lamptey wants to coach the...bullet

Football

Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Panama
Football Lukaku scores twice as Belgium prove too strong for Panama
England and Tunisia fans in Volgograd are being plagued by mosquitoes
Football England fans fight bugs in Volgograd
A decision about whether Colombia's midfielder James Rodriguez (L) plays against Japan on Tuesday in their opening World Cup match will be made at the last minute as he recovers from a calf strain.
Football Colombia leave James decision for World Cup opener until last minute
Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic returned home from the World Cup on Monday due to a back injury
Football Croatia's injured Kalinic returns home from Russia