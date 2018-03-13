news

Portuguese and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has taken time of his schedule to have some fun with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

READ ALSO: Inter Milan intensify pursuit for Ghanaian midfielder with €3m bid

Ronaldo spent time in the mountains as he was seen riding a snowmobile in a video he posted on his Instagram story on Monday.

The forward also shared pictures of his time with his spouse on the mountains with some protective gear.

Georgina Rodriguez and Ronaldo were also joined by an unidentified couple as they blazed through the mountains in the snowmobile.

The couple were then moved on the helicopter where they couldn’t hide a time to get a pose.

Cristiano scored a brace over the weekend to his La Liga goal tally onto 18 goals.

READ ALSO:Mubarak Wakaso shows off Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt

Real Madrid will look to play Girona at home on Sunday, 18th, 2018.