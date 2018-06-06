Home > Sports > Football >

Croatian court convicts Mamic of corruption at Dinamo Zagreb


Football Croatian court convicts Mamic of corruption at Dinamo Zagreb

Croatian football strongman and former Dinamo Zagreb chief Zdravko Mamic was sentenced on Wednesday to six-and-a-half years in prison over multi-million-euro abuse of power and graft.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric appeared as a witness at the trial of Zdravko Mamic and now faces charges of providing false testimony. play

Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric appeared as a witness at the trial of Zdravko Mamic and now faces charges of providing false testimony.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Croatian football strongman and former Dinamo Zagreb chief Zdravko Mamic was sentenced on Wednesday to six-and-a-half years in prison over multi-million-euro abuse of power and graft.

Two international stars -- Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Dejan Lovren -- appeared as witnesses during the trial in Osijek providing details of their transfers from Dinamo.

The players' evidence came under official scrutiny.

Croatia captain Modric was charged in March for alleged false testimony over the details of his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lovren, questioned over his 2010 transfer from Dinamo to French side Lyon, was also investigated.

Mamic, 58, was not present at the tribunal in the eastern town of Osijek for sentencing. He travelled to neighbouring Bosnia on Tuesday claiming he was not on the run but wanted to avoid "frustration" at the court.

"I went to find peace," Mamic, who also holds Bosnian passport, told local media late Tuesday from Medjugorje, a southern Bosnian town famed for alleged apparitions of the Virgin Mary.

"I can return whenever I want."

Mamic is considered the most powerful figure in Croatian football and his trial, that opened in April 2017, was a further problem for a sport already struggling with hooliganism and poor infrastructure.

He was tried along with three others -- his brother and former Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic, former club director Damir Vrbanovic, and a tax inspector.

According to the indictment, the corruption cost Dinamo more than 15 million euros ($18 million) and the state 1.5 million euros as cash was embezzled through fictitious deals related to player transfers.

Judge Darko Kruslin found all four defendants, none of whom was present on Wednesday, guilty.

"Zdravko Mamic is sentenced to a total prison sentence of six years and six months," Kruslin said.

The verdict is not final, but, under Croatian law a person sentenced to more than five years in jail must go to prison immediately.

Vrbanovic, also a top Croatian Football Federation official, and Zoran Mamic were sentenced to three years and four years and 11 months in jail respectively.

The tax inspector was jailed for four years and two months.

The trial was held in Osijek because Mamic allegedly has close ties with some judges in Zagreb.

All four defendants pleaded not guilty.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe Video GFA Executive Committee member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe
Anas exposé: This is a copy of Nyantakyi’s statement to CID that implicates Mahama Anas exposé This is a copy of Nyantakyi’s statement to CID that implicates Mahama
Football: England's Rose won't let family travel to Russia over racism fears Football England's Rose won't let family travel to Russia over racism fears
Football: Abramovich, Conte uncertainty clouds Chelsea future Football Abramovich, Conte uncertainty clouds Chelsea future
International Friendly: Here is the time Ghana will face Iceland on Wednesday International Friendly Here is the time Ghana will face Iceland on Wednesday
Football: Bangladesh World Cup megafan unfurls miles-long Germany flag Football Bangladesh World Cup megafan unfurls miles-long Germany flag

Recommended Videos

Video: GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribe
FIFA World Cup Russia 2018: Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Egypt's goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary is the event's oldest player
FIFA World Cup: Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit FIFA World Cup Fans queue in London for the launch of Nigeria's World Cup kit



Top Articles

1 Number 12 expose Anas Aremeyaw Anas releases video depicting Black...bullet
2 #Number 12 Samuel Sukah & 14 other referees captured in Anas exposébullet
3 Revealed Hazard and De Gea were the reason why Zidane left Madridbullet
4 Video Ex-President Kufour weeps for mother Ghana as he watches...bullet
5 Japan Friendly Kwesi Appiah confirms Wakaso, Acquah withdrew...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Snopp Dogg makes fun Ghana not being at the World Cupbullet
7 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
8 Standing Zylofon Cash Premier League table after the first...bullet
9 Russia 2018 Here's the final 23-man squad of all 32...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Black Stars midfielder faces...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
5 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
9 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP victory at Mugello was his first on a Ducati.
Football Lorenzo switching to Honda to replace Pedrosa
Jorge Jesus has secured his release after a difficult and violent end to the season with Sporting Lisbon.
Football Sporting manager Jesus leaves as crisis rumbles on
Eyes on the prize: Raheem Sterling believes England should target winning the World Cup
Football Sterling, Alli say England shouldn't settle for second best in Russia
Alexander Samedov gave Russia the lead in a warm-up game against Turkey, but the World Cup hosts still could not win
Football Russia laments winless streak days before World Cup