Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Croatia's injured Kalinic returns home from Russia


Football Croatia's injured Kalinic returns home from Russia

AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic has returned home from Croatia's World Cup squad due to a back injury, coach Zlatko Dalic confirmed on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic returned home from the World Cup on Monday due to a back injury play

Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic returned home from the World Cup on Monday due to a back injury

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic has returned home from Croatia's World Cup squad due to a back injury, coach Zlatko Dalic confirmed on Monday.

Kalinic was an unused substitute in Saturday's 2-0 win over Nigeria with Croatian media reporting he had refused to come on after being left out of the starting line-up.

However, in a short statement before training at Croatia's base in Roshchino, north-west of Saint Petersburg, Dalic claimed injury was the reason Kalinic's return to Croatia.

"During the Nigeria encounter, Kalinic was warming up and was supposed to come on in the second half. However, he then stated that he wasn't ready to come on due to a back issue," said Dalic.

"The same thing happened during the Brazil friendly in England, as well as before the practice session on Sunday. I have calmly accepted that, and since I need my players fit and ready to play, I have made this decision."

Kalinic has scored 15 goals in 42 international appearances, including three in qualifying to help Croatia reach the finals.

However, he was overlooked in favour of Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric and Juventus' Mario Mandzukic against Nigeria.

Dalic's decision proved correct as Kramaric forced Oghenekaro Etebo into an own goal before Mandzukic was brought down for the penalty that Luka Modric converted to make the points safe.

Croatia's pre-tournament preparations were also overshadowed by off-field distractions.

Former Dinamo Zagreb chief Zdravko Mamic, widely considered the most powerful man in Croatian football, was sentenced earlier this month to six-and-a-half years in prison over multi-million-euro abuse of power and graft.

In March, Modric was charged for alleged false testimony he gave in the case.

However, having put controversy behind them to beat Nigeria, Milan Badelj believes Croatia will rally from Kalinic's departure to further damage Lionel Messi's chances of lifting the World Cup with Argentina when the two sides meet on Thursday.

The pressure is on Messi to perform after missing a penalty in Argentina's opening 1-1 draw with Iceland.

"There is always pressure for big teams coming from the media or other circumstances," said the Fiorentina midfielder.

"But great teams must overcome that and I believe we are a great team, a mature team, and can overcome that in the next match."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: Player Ratings from game between Sweden and South Korea World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and South Korea
Football: Sleepless in Saransk: Japan's interrupted night before World Cup opener Football Sleepless in Saransk: Japan's interrupted night before World Cup opener
Video: Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screens Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV screens
Football: Under-cooked Neymar hobbled by Swiss as Brazil stumble at World Cup Football Under-cooked Neymar hobbled by Swiss as Brazil stumble at World Cup
Football: From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
Football: African football needs more local coaches: Cisse Football African football needs more local coaches: Cisse

Recommended Videos

Mischievous: Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi Mischievous Anas tricked me by hacking my e-mail – Nyantakyi
Russia 2018: World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia Russia 2018 World Cup match preview Russia V Saudi Arabia
Sammy Kuffour: Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with Sammy Kuffour Michael Essien is the best player I have ever played with



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Anas demanded $150K to cancel screening of exposé – Kwesi...bullet
2 The Numbers All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cupbullet
3 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo 'accepts two-year prison sentence'...bullet
4 Pulse Sports Exclusive Thomas Partey talks about Black Stars...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey swerves Shatta Wale to...bullet
6 Video Contryman Songo is all tears as he returns to Ghana's TV...bullet
7 Football Germany 'under pressure' after Mexico World Cup...bullet
8 Football Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and...bullet
9 International Friendly Thomas Partey's goal saves...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Ronaldo delighted with 'personal best'...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
7 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet
10 Betraying the Gamebullet

Football

Tite's Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland
Football Who's saying what at the World Cup
Harry Kane will captain England in their World Cup opener against Tunisia
Football England expects as dark horses Belgium launch World Cup campaign
Germany coach Joachim Loew (right) must lift his team after they lost their first match at the World Cup
Football Loew defiant as Germany face World Cup crisis
Captain Andreas Granqvist scored the penalty that gave Sweden victory
Football VAR penalty gives Sweden a narrow win over South Korea