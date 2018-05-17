Home > Sports > Football >

Crunch time for Chelsea's Courtois


Football Crunch time for Chelsea's Courtois

Thibaut Courtois faces a defining period as the Chelsea goalkeeper juggles his bids for FA Cup and World Cup glory, while considering whether to commit his long-term future to the Blues.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thibaut Courtois faces a defining period with Chelsea and Belgium play

Thibaut Courtois faces a defining period with Chelsea and Belgium

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Thibaut Courtois faces a defining period as the Chelsea goalkeeper juggles his bids for FA Cup and World Cup glory, while considering whether to commit his long-term future to the Blues.

Courtois has one year to run on his current Chelsea contract and a new £200,000-per-week ($269,000) deal to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge is reportedly on the table.

But the 26-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid and a move back to the Spanish capital could make sense for Courtois, who spent three years with Atletico Madrid on loan from Chelsea.

He is a regular visitor to Madrid, where his former partner Marta Dominguez lives with his children Nicolas and Adriana.

Real's current goalkeeper Keylor Navas has endured an error-prone campaign, sparking talk of an offer for Courtois.

Earlier this season, Courtois, who joined Chelsea from Genk in 2011, wouldn't rule out a move, telling reporters in Spain: "I have not made a decision on my future.

"I said my heart was in Madrid, because I have my two children there, and it was misinterpreted. This situation is not easy for me.

"I do not forget that Chelsea has supported me since the beginning.

"I do not think (Real Madrid president) Florentino Perez will call me, but he will call my agent who will listen to him."

With Chelsea having failed to qualify for next season's Champions League after finishing a disappointing fifth in the Premier League, Courtois is one of several stars whose futures with the club are now in doubt.

But before he considers whether to push for a move, Courtois has a chance to finish his domestic season on a high in Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester United.

The Wembley showdown offers Chelsea their last shot at silverware this term as they look to make amends for last season's Cup final defeat against Arsenal.

Chelsea go into the final with Antonio Conte's future in doubt following the manager's season-long feud with the club's hierarchy over their failure to back his transfer plans after last year's league title triumph.

'Big motivation'

The intense former Juventus coach has also reportedly alienated several players with his demanding training sessions.

Even beating United might not be enough to persuade Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to keep Conte and Courtois hardly issued a vote of confidence in the Italian this week.

"It's not about the manager, we want to win for the fans and the club," Courtois said when asked about the significance of the final.

"If you want to win trophies, firstly, it's for the fans. They come there every week to support you. We are ready for it.

"We have a big motivation to win. And especially because we don't have a trophy this season."

If Courtois leaves Wembley with his first FA Cup winner's medal, it would be the perfect preparation for the World Cup.

Belgium head to Russia -- where they face England, Panama and Tunisia in the group stage -- ranked as one of the dark horses to win the tournament after assembling a squad packed with world-class talent.

But, despite the presence of Courtois, Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and company, they have underachieved in recent years, bowing out in the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016.

A long-awaited strong run from Belgium would set the stage for Courtois to underline his credentials as one of the world's top keepers -- and up the ante as Chelsea wait to discover if he will rebuff Real's interest.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

On Thursday: Zylofon Media to launch mega sponsorship for GPL On Thursday Zylofon Media to launch mega sponsorship for GPL
Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid Champions! Thomas Partey wins the UEFA Europa League with Atletico Madrid
Football: 'Just the beginning' for Marseille, says owner McCourt Football 'Just the beginning' for Marseille, says owner McCourt
Football: Wembley specialist Sanchez seeks familiar FA Cup liftoff at United Football Wembley specialist Sanchez seeks familiar FA Cup liftoff at United
Football: US would be heading to World Cup under me - Klinsmann Football US would be heading to World Cup under me - Klinsmann
Football: Griezmann dismisses transfer talk after 'dream' final Football Griezmann dismisses transfer talk after 'dream' final

Recommended Videos

Sports: Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash Sports Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA Cup final clash
Sports News: Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Sports News Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club
Sports News: Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca Sports News Boateng becomes first player to score a hat-trick against Barca



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Countryman Songo will be applauded after Anas' expose - Kwame...bullet
2 Russia 2018 Brazil announce World Cup squad without injured Dani Alves bullet
3 Russia 2018 Fixtures and kick off times for the upcoming FIFA World Cupbullet
4 GFA Asamoah Gyan will be shocked if Anas' exposé shows corruption...bullet
5 English Premier League Fabregas gets married days to upcoming FA...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thailand clubbullet
7 Transfer News Kwadwo Asamoah completes Inter Milan medicalbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Asamoah Gyan sends a great piece...bullet
9 Russia 2018 Didier Drogba announced as panelist for the...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Yaa Pono sends subtle message...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
3 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
4 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
5 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
9 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Atletico Madrid win 2018 Europa League
Football Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title
Marseille could still qualify directly for the Champions League if results in France go their way this weekend
Football Atletico victory gives France Champions League boost
Argentina's Football Association admitted the lesson in seduction was an "unintentional error", and even though it was included in the manual, "it was never part of the training"
Football Argentine FA's 'guide to flirting' at World Cup causes stir
2018 World Cup Diaries Egypt's FIFA World Cup facts and figures