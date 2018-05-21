Home > Sports > Football >

Cudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sports ambassador


GHALCA Chairman Cudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sports ambassador

  • Published:
play Cudjoe Fianoo named Peace and Sports ambassador
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chairman of Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA), Mr. Kudjoe Fianoo has been appointed West Africa's ambassador for Peace and Sport.

The astute administrator was unveiled as the ambassador on the occasion of first Peace and Sport forum hosted by business and investments outfit, 9BS Group of Companies.

Founder of Peace and Sport Joël Bouzou tasked Mr Fianoo to use sports as a tool for promoting peace and ensure harmonious living in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The former AshantiGold Chief Executive Officer expressed gratitude for his appointment and urged all stakeholders in the sporting fraternity to render an unflinching support to his course.

“It with great sense of pride and honour, I accept to serve as the ambassador for Peace and Sports for the sub-region of West Africa and I hope to get the full support for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, Ghana Football Association, GHALCA just to mention a few and the entire sporting fraternity in Ghana.

“I wish to make a special request to the media, that I need the full support of the media in the discharge of my duties. Having dedicated myself to serve my country through sports especially football spanning over three decades I have come to appreciate the power of sports ion nation building.

“I can confidently say sport is the driving force for healthy and sound society. It is just no surprise that the Mr. Bouzou has chosen sports to foster peace around the world and deserve commendation from the entire world.

“I want to assure him that, they have found a capable hand to drive their dreams and aspiration of the organization,’’ Fianoo stated.

Peace and Sport is a Monaco-based organization under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II.

It was founded in 2007, with the objective to bring the structuring values of sport to the heart of communities in crisis throughout the world, making the sport a vehicle for tolerance, respect and citizenship at the service of sustainable peace.

The backbone of its action is a group of over 80 high-level athletes, called “Champions for Peace” who dynamically support the organization’s activities at all levels.

Credit: GNA

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Russia 2018: Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squad
2013 u-20 star: Moses Odjer touted as one good buy in for FIFA 18 2013 u-20 star Moses Odjer touted as one good buy in for FIFA 18
Russia 2018: AS Roma midfield enforcer Nainggolan left out of Belgium squad Russia 2018 AS Roma midfield enforcer Nainggolan left out of Belgium squad
2018 AU Day: Awake, Veraldo and Storm drinks presented to Team Volta for Unity Cup 2018 AU Day Awake, Veraldo and Storm drinks presented to Team Volta for Unity Cup
Ghanaian Players Abroad: I look back to my football career and smile- Michael Essien Ghanaian Players Abroad I look back to my football career and smile- Michael Essien
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban from FIFA Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban from FIFA

Recommended Videos

Michael Oti Adjei: Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL Michael Oti Adjei Sports journalist comment on Zylofon's deal to sponsor the GPL
Sports News: GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League Sports News GFA unveils Zylofon Cash Premier League
Sports Beat: Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football Sports Beat Baby Jet does not expect Anas to show corruption in GH football



Top Articles

1 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for Iceland,...bullet
2 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded from Black Stars...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Clubless Essien makes a plea to Singaporean...bullet
4 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
5 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League Asante Kotoko announce six new signingsbullet
7 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
8 Football Loew regrets telling Goetze 'show you're better...bullet
9 Football Balotelli back as Mancini plots Italy revivalbullet
10 Ray Wilkins memorial match Michael Essien features as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move...bullet

Football

Alvaro Morata has been left out of the Spain squad for the World Cup
Football Morata misses out on Spain World Cup squad
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the 2018 FA Cup final
Football Pogba evasive over Manchester United future
Belgium's omission of Radja Nainggolan from their World Cup squad is a major surprise
Football Belgium leave out Nainggolan for World Cup
Basra Sports City stadium in the southern Iraqi city is set to host the first international football tournament to be played in the country since the 1950s
Football Iraq to host first international football tournament