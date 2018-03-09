Daniel Amartey out for one month with hamstring injury

news

Daniel Amartey can’t play football for a month after sustaining hamstring while playing for Leicester City.

The for Copenhagen defender picked up an injury when he was handed a starting berth in his team’s 1-1 home against FC Bournemouth in the Premier League, which led to his substitution in the 20 minute.

He has been ruled out for barely four weeks after examination by the medical team of Leicester City.

He is set to miss games against West Bromwich Albion, Arsenal, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion this month.

“Amartey will be injured,” Puel told pressmen on Thursday.

“It is a hamstring injury. Other players, like Shinji, are available and fit to come back into the squad.

“[It will be] one month [for Amartey]. He can come back after this injury.

"There is an interesting competition in the squad and players show spirit to fight for their places.”

He has managed a total of eight league appearances this season.