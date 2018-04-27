Daniel Amartey returns to Leicester after long injury spell

news

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey will return to play for Leicester as he will feature for the u-23 team as he battles to recover from injury.

The Ghana international has been out since the football team since six weeks getting injuring his hamstring earlier this year.

The 23 year old made his return to train with the first team but is still far from match fitness.

He is expected to play this Friday with his u-23 side before working his way up back into the national team.

Leicester City are currently 9 on the league log with 44 points.