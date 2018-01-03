David Accam :  Black Stars striker- It is my dream to play for Hearts of Oak

news

Ghanaian striker David Accam has expressed interest in playing for Accra Hearts of Oak before he retires from active football.

The Phobians have a very rich history, having won the Ghanaian topflight league 20 times and emerged champions of the FA Cup on 10 occasion-most wins. Aside that they have won three continental titles-the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup and the Super Cup.

The 27-year-old Chicago Fire attacker wants to be part of this rich history of the Accra giants and has therefore expressed his desire to wear the rain bow jersey of the club in the near future.

“I’m a very strong Hearts of Oak fan. It’s the club I have supported since childhood. Hearts is a great club and a big club with lots of history and sure I would love to be part of the history of Hearts of Oak,” Accam told SportsObama.com

He added,”I would not hesitate to play for the club and help write more history with them. I would love an opportunity to play for the club.”

David Accam has scored 33 goals in 78 appearances since joining Chicago Fire from Helsingborg in 2015.